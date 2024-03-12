CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

NDEE Director Macy Retires from State Government

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the retirement of Jim Macy, director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE). His last day will be April 19.

Gov. Pillen thanked Dir. Macy for his nine years of public service and wished him well in all future endeavors.

Thad Fineran will serve as interim director of NDEE starting April 1. He is currently chief of staff to Major General Craig Strong, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard. Fineran will continue as interim director until Gov. Pillen makes a permanent appointment. A national recruitment firm has been enlisted to conduct the search for a new director.