Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments 3.12.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of two Court of Appeal Justices: Judge Tara Desautels as an Associate Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Two and Justice Gonzalo Martinez as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Seven.



The Governor also announced his appointment of 14 Superior Court Judges, which include two in Contra Costa County; two in Los Angeles County; one in Placer County; one in Riverside County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Diego County; one in San Joaquin County; one in San Mateo County; three in Santa Clara County; and one in Solano County.



First District Court of Appeal

Judge Tara Desautels, of Alameda County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Two. She has served as a Judge at the Alameda County Superior Court since 2010. Judge Desautels was a Senior Associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP from 2005 to 2010. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office from 1997 to 2005. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Therese Stewart as Presiding Justice. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Jim Humes. Judge Desautels is a Democrat.



Second District Court of Appeal

Justice Gonzalo Martinez, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Seven, where he has served as an Associate Justice since 2023. Justice Martinez served as Deputy Judicial Appointments Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2023. He served as a Deputy Solicitor General in the California Attorney General’s Office from 2017 to 2019 and was a Partner in the Appellate and Supreme Court Practice Group at Squire Patton Boggs from 2007 to 2017 and in 2019. Justice Martinez served as a Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 2010 and at the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California in 2007. He was an Associate at Coblentz Patch Duffy and Bass LLP from 2005 to 2007 and at Morrison & Foerster LLP from 2003 to 2005. Justice Martinez earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Master of Arts degree in English from Stanford University. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Presiding Justice Dennis M. Perluss. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. He is a Democrat.



The compensation for each of these positions is $272,902.



Contra Costa County Superior Court

Nichelle Holmes, of Solano County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. Holmes has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office since 2012. She was an Attorney at the Law Offices of Rosario Bacon Billingsley in 2011 and a Post Bar Fellow at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 2010 to 2011. Holmes earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Leslie Landau. Holmes is a Democrat.

Jesse Jen-Yen Hsieh, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. Hsieh has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office since 2021. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office from 2012 to 2021. Hsieh was a Staff Attorney at the East Bay Community Law Center from 2009 to 2012 and at A New Way of Life Reentry Project in 2009. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Hsieh fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Laurel Brady. He is a Democrat.



Los Angeles County Superior Court

Grace A. Kim, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Kim has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2022. She served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Dolly M. Gee at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2020 to 2022. Kim served as a Senior Trial Attorney and Trial Attorney at the U.S. Department of Labor from 2009 to 2020. She served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Arthur L. Alarcón at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2008 to 2009, for the Honorable Gary Allen Feess at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2007 to 2008 and for the Honorable Carolyn B. Kuhl at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2006 to 2007. Kim earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Allen Webster. Kim is a Democrat.





Ashley M. Price, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Price has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2021. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2005 to 2019 and was a Senior Law Clerk there in 2005. Price served as Law Clerk at the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the Central District of California in 2005. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. Price fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rafael A. Ongkeko. She is a Democrat.



Placer County Superior Court





Glenn MacNeur Holley, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Placer County Superior Court. Holley has served as a Commissioner at the Placer County Superior Court since 2019. He was a Partner at Schuering Zimmerman & Doyle LLP from 2006 to 2019 and an Attorney at Tweedy & Holley, A Law Corporation from 2003 to 2006. Holley was an Attorney and Partner at Bolling Walter and Gawthrop PC from 1989 to 2003. He was an Attorney at Jacoby and Meyers LLC from 1987 to 1989, at Jensen and Roggeveen from 1986 to 1987 and at the Law Office of Joan Poulos in 1986. Holley earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Eugene S. Gini, Jr. Holley is a Democrat.



Riverside County Superior Court

Sophia Choi, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Choi has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office since 2020 and has served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney since 2023. She served as a Deputy County Counsel at the Riverside County Counsel’s Office from 2007 to 2020. Choi earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John G. Evans. Choi is a Democrat.



Sacramento County Superior Court

Renuka George, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. George has served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General since 2020 and has served in several roles there since 2013, including Supervising Deputy Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General. She was an Associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati from 2008 to 2011. George earned a Juris Doctor degree from Cornell Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John P. Winn. She is a Democrat.



San Diego County Superior Court

Rebecca F. Zipp, of San Diego, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Zipp has been Of Counsel at Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek since 2023. She served as a Chief Deputy City Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office from 2019 to 2023. Zipp served as a Deputy District Attorney at the San Diego District Attorney’s Office from 2008 to 2019. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the New York University School of Law and a Master of Science degree in Education from Mercy University. Zipp fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Jose Castillo to the Court of Appeal. She is a Democrat.



San Joaquin County Superior Court

Chrishna M. Martinez, of San Joaquin County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Joaquin County Superior Court. Martinez has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office since 1999. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. Martinez fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bernard J. Garber. She is a Democrat.



San Mateo County Superior Court

Rosendo Padilla Jr., of San Mateo County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Mateo County Superior Court. Padilla has served as a Commissioner at the San Mateo County Superior Court since 2022. He served as a Deputy County Attorney at the San Mateo County Attorney’s Office since 2018. Padilla was a Hearing Officer and Staff Attorney at the San Mateo County Superior Court from 2017 to 2018 and was an Associate at the Cohen Law Office P.C. from 2013 to 2017. He served as a Group Supervisor at the San Mateo County Probation Department from 2006 to 2013. Padilla earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Lincoln Law School of San Jose. He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Danny Chou to the Court of Appeal. Padilla is a Democrat.



Santa Clara County Superior Court

Vincent I. Parrett, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Parrett has been a Partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP since 2021. He was a Partner at Bergeson LLP from 2014 to 2021 and a Member at Motley Rice LLC from 2007 to 2014. Parrett was an Associate at Kreindler & Kreindler LLP from 2003 to 2007. He served in several roles in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 1999 to 2003, including Lieutenant, Naval Officer and Lawyer. Parrett was an Associate at Hale and Dorr LLP from 1998 to 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the New York University School of Law. Parrett fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia M. Lucas. He is a Democrat.

Matthew W. Pritchard, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Pritchard has served as a Senior Deputy City Attorney at the San Jose City Attorney’s Office since 2020 and was a Deputy City Attorney there from 2016 to 2020. He was Adjunct Faculty at San Jose City College from 2017 to 2021. Pritchard served as a Trial Attorney with Federal Defenders of San Diego from 2012 to 2016 and served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Procter Hug, Jr. at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2011 to 2012. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Pritchard fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Deborah A. Ryan. He is registered without party preference.





Elizabeth Manassau Sanada, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Sanada has served as an Administrative Law Judge for the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board since 2020. She served as an Attorney-Advisor at the U.S. Social Security Administration from 2017 to 2020. Sanada was an Adjunct Professor at the Santa Clara University School of Law in 2017 and at the University of Phoenix from 2012 to 2020. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2004 to 2017. Sanada earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Shelyna V. Brown. Sanada is a Democrat.



Solano County Superior Court

Marlo S. Nisperos, of Solano County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Solano County Superior Court. Nisperos has served as an Administrative Law Judge at the Office of Administrative Hearings since 2019. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2016 to 2019 and a Partner at the Law Offices of Nisperos and Small from 2015 to 2016. Nisperos served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Solano County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2015. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. Nisperos fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Earl B. Nelson. She is a Democrat.



The compensation for each of these positions is $238,479.

