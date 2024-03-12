pdfRest PDF Toolkit Self-Hosted API 2.0: Streamlined Setup, Enhanced Functionality
pdfRest Upgrades Self-Hosted API with CloudFormation Template for Faster Deployment and Adds New Text Extraction API Tool for Easy Access to Document DataCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pdfRest is thrilled to announce the release of PDF Toolkit Self-Hosted API 2.0, now available in the AWS Marketplace. This major update delivers a streamlined setup process and introduces the versatile Extract Text API Tool.
PDF Toolkit Self-Hosted API simplifies deployment through the inclusion of a new user-friendly CloudFormation template. This pre-configured template automates the infrastructure provisioning process within AWS, allowing developers to get up and running faster than ever.
Extract Text API Tool, a popular recent addition to the Cloud API service, now joins the robust suite of PDF processing tools in the Self-Hosted API. This new functionality enables seamless text extraction from any PDF document, making crucial information readily accessible for further analysis or integration into existing workflows. Many have found this to be a valuable tool for scraping data from documents for machine learning and large language model training.
PDF Toolkit Self-Hosted API continues to provide exceptional value:
- Unmatched security and control: Maintain complete ownership of your data, security, and infrastructure while adhering to the strictest compliance regulations and regional requirements.
- Rapid integration: Leverage the intuitive REST API for seamless integration with any application or platform.
- Exceptional quality: Achieve the highest level of accuracy and performance with Adobe PDF Library technology trusted by leading organizations worldwide.
- Cost-effective: Benefit from a pay-as-you-go pricing model that scales seamlessly with your requirements.
- Comprehensive Toolkit: Includes core functionalities such as Convert, Compress, Extract, Merge, and Split, along with advanced tools like Flatten Transparencies, Convert to PDF/A, and Linearize PDF for specialized use cases.
Prioritizing data security, pdfRest Self-Hosted services allow users to host the API on private, dedicated EC2 instances within their AWS infrastructure. This ensures complete isolation of files and information, meeting even the most rigorous compliance standards.
Sign up for a free 7-day trial to unlock the potential of seamless PDF processing.
