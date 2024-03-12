SECU Foundation Awards Crittenton $600,000 Grant for Capital Campaign Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded a $600,000 challenge grant to Crittenton, a Mecklenburg County non-profit dedicated to serving vulnerable women, families, and children in North Carolina. The Foundation’s grant will help fund a capital campaign project to meet the current and future needs of their residential programs.

Crittenton provides essential care services, housing and comprehensive health, educational, and social services programs to single adolescents, women, and mothers and their babies in the foster care system who are survivors of trauma such as abuse, neglect, and poverty. Over its 120-year history, the organization’s incredible work has helped over 45,000 young mothers, teens, and children in the Charlotte area establish better lives for themselves and their families.

“The strength and deep commitment this organization continues to show for women and families in crisis is incredible,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “We are inspired by their work and understand how vital their programs and services are to those who need their help. The Foundation’s grant and the support of so many others are ensuring Crittenton can continue their critical work for many years to come.”

“We are grateful for our partnership with SECU Foundation and for this grant which enables Crittenton to meet our capital campaign goal, purchase our facility, and expand our parking and recreation area,” said Crittenton CEO Jada Charley. “We will be able to continue serving girls and women from all counties in North Carolina in a beautiful and updated facility through programs to advance healthy outcomes and stability for the mothers and children we serve. Thank you for investing in the women at Crittenton to Create Better Tomorrows.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eb82f7a-0bd0-4af8-820e-4d644ea1ace8