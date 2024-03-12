Athene USA Tops Rankings for Annuity Sales, Pension Group Annuity Volumes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene USA (“Athene”), a leading provider of retirement savings products, ranked number one in total annuity sales in LIMRA’s 2023 U.S. Retail Annuity Survey, with a record $35 billion.



Athene also ranked first in pension group annuity sales (PGA) in 2023, with $10.4 billion in total volume, according to LIMRA.

“The breadth and diversity of Athene’s organic channels continue to differentiate us and drive market-leading results,” said Grant Kvalheim, President of Athene. “In retail, our efforts to expand distribution are bearing fruit, and our attractive product offerings provide principal protection, strong accumulation, and guaranteed income to retirees. With over 11,000 Americans turning 65 every day, our solutions address a fundamental and growing need in the marketplace and help build remarkable retirements.”

The success of Athene’s pension group annuity business reflects the firm’s financial strength, exclusive focus on the retirement services market, high-quality investment portfolio and deep expertise managing insurance liabilities and the assets that support them. To date, Athene has helped to ensure the financial security of over 550,000 plan participants through the pension risk transfer process.

“Since the inception of our PGA business in 2017, we have exceeded $50 billion in cumulative volume, a significant achievement demonstrating our track record of providing de-risking solutions to blue-chip clientele,” added Kvalheim.

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact

Jeanne Hess

VP, External Relations

+1 646 768 7319

jeanne.hess@athene.com