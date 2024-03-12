Submit Release
U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Its Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

HOUSTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing oil and natural gas assets, announced today that it will be participating in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on March 14, 2024. Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

