ODDITY Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of 4,000,000 of ODDITY’s Class A ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) by a fund managed by L Catterton (the “Selling Stockholder”). The Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Ordinary Shares.



ODDITY is not selling any Ordinary Shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays is also acting as a lead book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at 1-866-718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts

Press:

Michael Braun

michaelb@oddity.com

Investor:

investors@oddity.com