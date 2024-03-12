Aterian Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

Reaffirms Second Half 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Target

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2023 net revenue declined 40.3% to $32.8 million, compared to $54.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 gross margin increased to 51.0%, compared to 37.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting lower liquidation of high cost inventory compared to the prior period.

Fourth quarter 2023 contribution margin increased to (0.8%) from (11.5%) in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting lower liquidation of high cost inventory compared to the prior period.

Fourth quarter 2023 operating loss improved to ($8.2) million compared to a loss of ($22.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 operating loss includes a reserve for barter credits of ($0.3) million and ($1.6) million of non-cash stock compensation, and a non-cash loss on impairment of an intangible of ($0.3) million, while fourth quarter 2022 operating loss included a reserve for barter credits of ($1.6) million and ($2.7) million of non-cash stock compensation, and a non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill of ($0.5) million.

Fourth quarter 2023 net loss improved to ($7.7) million from ($20.3) million in 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net loss includes a reserve for barter credits of ($0.3) million, ($1.6) million of non-cash stock compensation, a non-cash loss on impairment of an intangible of ($0.3) million, while fourth quarter 2022 net loss included a reserve for barter credits of ($1.6) million, ($2.7) million of non-cash stock compensation, a non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill of ($0.5) million, and a gain on fair value of warrant liability of $2.8 million

Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss improved to ($5.6) million from ($16.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total cash balance at December 31, 2023 was $20.0 million.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Full year 2023 net revenue declined 35.5% year over year to $142.6 million, compared to $221.2 million in the full year of 2022.

Full year gross margin increased to 49.3% compared to 47.7% in 2022, primarily reflecting the impact of product mix, improved shipping container rates during the year, and a reduction in liquidation of high priced excess inventory.

Full year 2023 contribution margin declined to 1.2% from 1.8% in 2022, primarily reflecting the full year impact of the Company’s plan to liquidate excess inventory and rationalize non-core SKUS.

Full year 2023 operating loss improved to ($76.2) million from ($178.2) million in 2022. Full year 2023 operating loss includes ($8.3) million of non-cash stock compensation, a non-cash loss on impairment of intangibles of ($39.7) million, restructuring costs of ($1.6) million, a gain on fair value of warrant liability of $2.4 million, and a reserve on barter credits of ($0.3) million, while full year 2022 operating loss included a gain of $5.2 million from the change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities, ($14.6) million of non-cash stock compensation, a non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill of ($120.4) million, a reserve for barter credits of ($1.6) million, litigation reserve of ($2.6) million, and a non-cash loss on impairment of intangibles of ($3.1) million.

Full year 2023 net loss improved to ($74.6) million from ($196.3) million in 2022. Full year 2023 net loss includes ($8.3) million of non-cash stock compensation, a non-cash loss on impairment of intangibles of ($39.7) million, restructuring costs of ($1.6) million, a gain on fair value of warrant liability of $2.4 million, and a reserve on barter credits of ($0.3) million while full year 2022 net loss included a gain of $5.2 million from the change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities, ($14.6) million of non-cash stock compensation, a non-cash loss on impairment of goodwill of ($120.4) million, a non-cash loss on impairment of intangibles of ($3.1) million, a gain on extinguishment of seller note of $2.0 million, a loss on initial issuance of equity of ($18.7) million, a reserve for barter credits of ($1.6) million, litigation reserve of ($2.6) million and gain of $0.5 million relating to the change in fair value of warrant liability.

Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss improved to ($22.3) million from ($33.5) million in 2022.

First Quarter 2024 & Second Half of 2024 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, taking into account the current global environment and inflation, the Company believes that net revenue will be between $18.0 million and $21.0 million. For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA loss will be between ($2.5) million and ($3.5) million.

The Company is reaffirming its prior guidance of expecting to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in the second half of 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is net loss and we expect to report a net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2024 and the second half of 2024, due primarily to our operating losses, which includes stock-based compensation expense, and interest expense. We are unable to reconcile the forward-looking statements of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in this press release to their nearest GAAP measures because the nearest GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites.

ATERIAN, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 43,574 $ 20,023 Accounts receivable, net 4,515 4,225 Inventory 43,666 20,390 Prepaid and other current assets 8,261 4,998 Total current assets 100,016 49,636 Property and equipment, net 853 775 Intangibles, net 54,757 11,320 Other non-current assets 813 138 Total assets $ 156,439 $ 61,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facility $ 21,053 $ 11,098 Accounts payable 16,035 4,190 Seller notes 1,693 1,049 Accrued and other current liabilities 14,254 9,110 Total current liabilities 53,035 25,447 Other liabilities 1,452 391 Total liabilities 54,487 25,838 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 80,752,290 and 90,097,372 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively 8 9 Additional paid-in capital 728,339 736,675 Accumulated deficit (625,251 ) (699,815 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,144 ) (838 ) Total stockholders’ equity 101,952 36,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 156,439 $ 61,869





ATERIAN, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net revenue $ 54,902 $ 32,754 $ 221,170 $ 142,566 Cost of goods sold 34,534 16,045 115,652 72,281 Gross profit 20,368 16,709 105,518 70,285 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution 32,507 20,207 121,139 81,911 Research and development 1,430 808 6,012 4,616 General and administrative 8,758 3,654 38,239 20,220 Impairment loss on goodwill 468 — 120,409 — Impairment loss on intangibles — 283 3,118 39,728 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities — — (5,240 ) — Total operating expenses 43,163 24,952 283,677 146,475 Operating loss (22,795 ) (8,243 ) (178,159 ) (76,190 ) Interest expense, net 560 345 2,603 1,421 Gain on extinguishment of seller note — — (2,012 ) — Loss on initial issuance of equity — — 18,669 — Change in fair value of warrant liability (2,835 ) (30 ) (470 ) (2,440 ) Other (income) expense, net (83 ) 158 (281 ) 260 Loss before income taxes (20,437 ) (8,716 ) (196,668 ) (75,431 ) Benefit for income taxes (133 ) (1,009 ) (376 ) (867 ) Net loss $ (20,304 ) $ (7,707 ) $ (196,292 ) $ (74,564 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (2.95 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 75,824,531 79,286,321 66,529,565 78,155,590





ATERIAN, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (196,292 ) $ (74,564 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,521 3,886 Provision for sales returns 56 (413 ) Amortization of deferred financing cost and debt discounts 429 429 Issuance of common stock 43 — Change in deferred tax balance — (1,153 ) Stock-based compensation 14,594 8,336 Gain from decrease of contingent earn-out liability fair value (5,240 ) — Change in inventory provisions — (3,149 ) Gain in connection with the change in warrant fair value (470 ) (2,440 ) Gain in connection with settlement of note payable (2,012 ) — Loss on initial issuance of equity 18,669 — Impairment loss on goodwill 120,409 — Impairment loss on intangibles 3,118 39,728 Provision for barter credits 1,643 323 Allowance for doubtful accounts and other 367 85 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,596 205 Inventory 19,438 26,426 Prepaid and other current assets 5,564 2,597 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (10,910 ) (13,684 ) Cash used in operating activities (17,477 ) (13,388 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (82 ) (119 ) Purchase of Step and Go assets (595 ) (125 ) Cash used in investing activities (677 ) (244 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs 46,834 — Repayments on note payable to Smash (3,423 ) (668 ) Payment of Squatty Potty earn-out (3,983 ) — Borrowings from MidCap credit facilities 136,687 79,806 Repayments for MidCap credit facilities (148,907 ) (90,190 ) Insurance obligation payments (2,311 ) (1,042 ) Insurance financing proceeds 2,099 986 Cash provided (used) by financing activities 26,996 (11,108 ) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (528 ) 306 Net change in cash and restricted cash for the year 8,314 (24,434 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 38,315 46,629 Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 46,629 $ 22,195 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash 43,574 20,023 Restricted Cash—Prepaid and other current assets 2,926 2,043 Restricted cash—Other non-current assets 129 129 TOTAL CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 46,629 $ 22,195 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 1,875 $ 1,718 Cash paid for taxes $ 100 $ 94 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Non-cash consideration paid to contractors $ 1,137 $ 321 Fair value of warrants issued in connection with equity offering $ 18,982 $ — Issuance of common stock related to exercise of warrants $ 767 $ — Initial issuance of equity $ 18,669 $ — Issuance of common stock $ 43 $ — Exercise of prefunded warrants $ 15,039 $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that our financial statements and the other financial data included in this press release have been prepared in a manner that complies, in all material respects, with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). However, for the reasons discussed below, we have presented certain non-GAAP measures herein.

We have presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding our core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) Contribution Margin; (ii) Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue; (iii) EBITDA (iv) Adjusted EBITDA; and (v) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of our core operating results with those of other companies.

As used herein, Contribution margin represents gross profit less amortization of inventory step-up from acquisitions (included in cost of goods sold), reserve on barter credits and e-commerce platform commissions, online advertising, selling and logistics expenses (included in sales and distribution expenses). As used herein, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue represents Contribution margin divided by net revenue. As used herein, EBITDA represents net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net and provision for income taxes. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair-market value of earn-outs, profit and loss impacts from the issuance of common stock and/or warrants, changes in fair-market value of warrant liability, litigation settlements, impairment on goodwill and intangibles, gain from extinguishment of seller note, restructuring expenses, reserve on barter credits, and other expenses, net. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Contribution margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations or net loss, as determined under GAAP.

We present Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, as we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to gross profit, provides useful supplemental information for investors. Specifically, Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue are two of our key metrics in running our business. All product decisions made by us, from the approval of launching a new product and to the liquidation of a product at the end of its life cycle, are measured primarily from Contribution margin and/or Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue. Further, we believe these measures provide improved transparency to our stockholders to determine the performance of our products prior to fixed costs as opposed to referencing gross profit alone.

In the reconciliation to calculate contribution margin, we add e-commerce platform commissions, online advertising, selling and logistics expenses (“sales and distribution variable expense”), and the reserve for barter credits to gross profit to inform users of our financial statements of what our product profitability is at each period prior to fixed costs (such as sales and distribution expenses such as salaries as well as research and development expenses and general administrative expenses). By excluding these fixed costs, we believe this allows users of our financial statements to understand our products performance and allows them to measure our products performance over time.

We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue because we believe each of these measures provides an additional metric to evaluate our operations and, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net loss, provide useful supplemental information for investors. We use these measures with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as sales and gross margins, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance, to provide meaningful comparisons of operating performance across periods, to enhance our understanding of our operating performance and to compare our performance to that of our peers and competitors. We believe EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash items.

Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net loss, loss from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and prescribed in accordance with GAAP. Neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue should be considered a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Our Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue may not be comparable to similar titled measures in other organizations because other organizations may not calculate Contribution margin, Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same manner as we do. Our presentation of Contribution margin and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the expenses that are excluded from such terms or by unusual or non-recurring items.

We recognize that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects:

our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or mergers and acquisitions;

the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest expense or principal payments, associated with indebtedness;

depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash charges, although the assets being depreciated and amortized will likely have to be replaced in the future, or any cash requirements for the replacement of assets;

changes in cash requirements for our working capital needs; or

changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities, warrant liabilities, and amortization of inventory step-up from acquisitions (included in cost of goods sold).

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash expense for stock-based compensation, which is and is expected to remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package.

We also recognize that Contribution margin and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue have limitations as analytical financial measures. For example, Contribution margin does not reflect:

general and administrative expense necessary to operate our business;

research and development expenses necessary for the development, operation and support of our software platform;

the fixed costs portion of our sales and distribution expenses including stock-based compensation expense; or

changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities, warrant liabilities, and amortization of inventory step-up from acquisitions (included in cost of goods sold).

Contribution Margin



The following table provides a reconciliation of Contribution margin to gross profit and Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue to gross profit as a percentage of net revenue, which are the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (in thousands, except percentages) Gross Profit $ 20,368 $ 16,709 $ 105,518 $ 70,285 Reserve on barter credits 1,643 323 1,643 323 E-commerce platform commissions, online advertising, selling and logistics expenses (28,331 ) (17,293 ) (103,258 ) (68,864 ) Contribution margin $ (6,320 ) $ (261 ) $ 3,903 $ 1,744 Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue 37.1 % 51.0 % 47.7 % 49.3 % Contribution margin as a percentage of net revenue (11.5 ) % (0.8 ) % 1.8 % 1.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 (in thousands, except percentages) Net loss $ (20,304 ) $ (7,707 ) $ (196,292 ) $ (74,564 ) Add: Benefit for income taxes (133 ) (1,009 ) (376 ) (867 ) Interest expense, net 560 345 2,603 1,421 Depreciation and amortization 1,758 469 7,521 3,886 EBITDA (18,119 ) (7,902 ) (186,544 ) (70,124 ) Other (income) expense, net (83 ) 158 (281 ) 260 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities — — (5,240 ) — Impairment loss on goodwill 468 — 120,409 — Impairment loss on intangibles — 283 3,118 39,728 Gain on extinguishment of seller note — — (2,012 ) — Change in fair market value of warrant liability (2,835 ) (30 ) (470 ) (2,440 ) Loss on original issuance of equity — — 18,669 — Litigation reserve — — 2,600 — Reserve on barter credits 1,643 323 1,643 323 Restructuring expense — — — 1,633 Stock-based compensation expense 2,740 1,564 14,594 8,336 Adjusted EBITDA $ (16,186 ) $ (5,604 ) $ (33,514 ) $ (22,284 ) Net loss as a percentage of net revenue (37.0 ) % (23.5 ) % (88.8 ) % (52.3 ) % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue (29.5 ) % (17.1 ) % (15.2 ) % (15.6 ) %

Each of our products typically goes through the Launch phase and depending on its level of success is moved to one of the other phases as further described below:

i. Launch phase: During this phase, we leverage our technology and other sources to target product opportunities. This phase also includes revenue from new product variations and relaunches. During this period of time, due to the combination of discounts and investment in marketing, our net margin for a product could be as low as approximately negative 35%. Net margin is calculated by taking net revenue less the cost of goods sold, less fulfillment, online advertising and selling expenses. These costs primarily reflect the estimated variable costs related to the sale of a product.

ii. Sustain phase: Our goal is for every product we launch to enter the sustain phase and become profitable, with a target of positive 15% net margin for most products, within approximately three months of launch on average. Net margin primarily reflects a combination of manual and automated adjustments in price and marketing spend.

iii. Liquidate phase: If a product does not enter the sustain phase or if the customer satisfaction of the product (i.e., ratings) is not satisfactory, then it will go to the liquidate phase and we will sell through the remaining inventory. Products can also be liquidated as part of inventory normalization especially when steep discounts are required.

The following tables break out our fourth quarter and full year 2022 and 2023 results of operations by our product phases (in thousands):

Three months ended December 31, 2022 Sustain Launch Liquidation

/ Other Fixed Costs Stock Based Compensation Total Net revenue $ 40,831 $ 963 $ 13,108 $ — $ — $ 54,902 Cost of goods sold 17,550 236 16,748 — — 34,534 Gross profit 23,281 727 (3,640 ) — — 20,368 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses 19,902 316 8,113 3,390 786 32,507 Research and development — — — 976 454 1,430 General and administrative — — — 7,258 1,500 8,758 Impairment loss on goodwill — — — 468 — 468 Three months ended December 31, 2023 Sustain Launch Liquidation

/ Other Fixed Costs Stock Based Compensation Total Net revenue $ 25,175 $ 390 $ 7,189 $ — $ — $ 32,754 Cost of goods sold 10,457 114 5,474 — — 16,045 Gross profit 14,718 276 1,715 — — 16,709 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses 12,973 263 4,056 2,567 348 20,207 Research and development — — — 528 280 808 General and administrative — — — 2,717 937 3,654 Impairment loss on intangibles — — — 283 — 283 Year-ended December 31, 2022 Sustain Launch Liquidation

/ Other Fixed Costs Stock Based Compensation Total Net revenue $ 187,039 $ 4,766 $ 29,365 $ — $ — $ 221,170 Cost of goods sold 82,909 2,332 30,411 — — 115,652 Gross profit 104,130 2,434 (1,046 ) — — 105,518 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses 83,198 2,287 17,773 12,867 5,014 121,139 Research and development — — — 4,141 1,871 6,012 General and administrative — — — 30,530 7,709 38,239 Impairment loss on goodwill — — — 120,409 — 120,409 Impairment loss on intangibles — — — 3,118 — 3,118 Change in earn-out liability — — — (5,240 ) — (5,240 ) Year-ended December 31, 2023 Sustain Launch Liquidation

/ Other Fixed Costs Stock Based Compensation Total Net revenue $ 114,919 $ 959 $ 26,688 $ — $ — $ 142,566 Cost of goods sold 53,139 455 18,687 — — 72,281 Gross profit 61,780 504 8,001 — — 70,285 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses 53,442 603 14,820 10,607 2,439 81,911 Research and development — — — 3,202 1,414 4,616 General and administrative — — — 15,737 4,483 20,220 Impairment loss on intangibles — — — 39,728 — 39,728





