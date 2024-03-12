Maravai LifeSciences Announces March 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference during the month of March.



On March 19, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. PDT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum being held virtually.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events, Upcoming events. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Maravai website after the event is completed.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Contact Information: Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences +1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com