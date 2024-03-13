ICAS and Quintillion Team Up to Build Resilient Telecommunications Infrastructure
UTQIAġVIK, AK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope, a tribal government, and Quintillion, a pioneer in Arctic network infrastructure, today announced their strategic partnership aimed at building resilient telecommunications infrastructure on the Arctic Slope. The team recently submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency an application for a $30 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant.
“Innovation is the heart of sustainable and responsible economic development, which is among our key priorities,” said Morrie Lemen, Executive Director of Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope (ICAS). “This innovative collaboration between ICAS and Quintillion enhances our Tribes’ ability to support Quintillion’s network expansion to those who live and work on the Arctic Slope. The families who call Anaktuvuk Pass, Atqasuk, Utqiaġvik, Nuiqsut, Point Lay, Point Hope, Kaktovik, or Wainwright home deserve to have uninterrupted access to affordable high-speed broadband.”
The FEMA BRIC grant would help fund the installation of an overland fiber optic cable, creating a redundant and resilient route between Oliktok Point and Utqiaġvik.
“We are honored to partner with Morrie Lemen and his outstanding team at ICAS,” said Michael “Mac” McHale, President of Quintillion. “This partnership empowers us to accelerate our mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world.”
About ICAS
Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope is a federally recognized regional Alaska Native Tribal government, established in 1971.
About Quintillion
Quintillion, a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, built, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber-optic networks serving communities in rural Alaska.
ICAS Media Contact: Morrie.Lemen@ICAS-nsn.gov
Quintillion Media Contact: Grace.Jang@GraceJangSolutions.com
The Quintillion Team
