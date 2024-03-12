Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Extension of Term

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Fund has approved an extension of the maturity date of the class A shares (the “Class A Shares”) and preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) of the Fund. The current maturity date of September 27, 2024 will be extended for an additional term of approximately 5 years to August 30, 2029. The Preferred Share dividend rate for the extended term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the current September 27, 2024 maturity date and will be based on market yields for preferred shares with similar terms at that time. The term extension allows Class A shareholders to continue their investment with an attractive distribution rate of 20.5% based on the March 8, 2024 closing price, and the opportunity for capital appreciation.(1) The extension of the term of the Fund is not a taxable event and enables shareholders to defer potential capital gains tax liability that would have otherwise been realized on redemption of Class A Shares or Preferred Shares at the end of the term, until such time that shares are disposed of by shareholders.



Over the last 10 years to February 29, 2024, the Class A Share has delivered a 10.8% per annum return, which outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index by 3.4% per annum.(2) Since inception to February 29, 2024, Class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $15.99 per share. Class A shareholders also have the option to reinvest their cash distributions in a dividend reinvestment plan which is commission free to participants.

The term extension offers Preferred shareholders the opportunity to enjoy preferential cash dividends until August 30, 2029. Over the last 10 years to February 29, 2024, the Preferred Share has delivered a 5.5% per annum return, outperforming the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index by 3.6% per annum with less volatility.(2)

The Fund invests, on an approximately equally-weighted basis, in a portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the Fund may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the portfolio in global dividend growth companies for diversification and enhanced return potential.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) No distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if (i) the distributions payable on the Preferred Shares are in arrears, or (ii) in respect of a cash distribution, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Company the NAV per Unit would be less than $15.00.

(2) Annual Compound Returns 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Class A Shares (TSX: DGS) 26.4% 22.6% 15.9% 10.8% S&P/TSX Composite Index 9.2% 9.1% 9.3% 7.4% Preferred Shares (TSX: DGS.PR.A) 5.6% 5.6% 5.6% 5.5% S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index 5.6% 0.9% 3.5% 1.9%

Returns are for the periods ended February 29, 2024. The table shows the Fund’s compound return on a Class A Share and Preferred Share for each period indicated, compared with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (‘‘Composite Index’’) and the S&P Preferred Share Index (“Preferred Index”) (together the “Indices”). The Composite Index tracks the performance of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Preferred Index tracks the performance, on a market-weight basis, of preferred shares listed on the TSX that meet criteria relating to size, liquidity, and issuer rating. The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio and is rebalanced at least annually. It is therefore not expected the Fund’s performance will mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios. The Indices are calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Further, the performance of the Fund’s Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Fund’s Preferred Shares.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.