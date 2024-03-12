Submit Release
Millicom (Tigo) releases the 2023 Annual Report

Luxembourg, March 12, 2024. – Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services in Latin America, announces today the release of its Annual Report including the standalone financial statements of Millicom International Cellular S.A. for the year 2023. For further details please click on the following link: https://www.millicom.com/results/ar-2023/

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 16,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


