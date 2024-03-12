Cornyn, Padilla Introduce Bill to Safeguard Veterans’ Access to Quality Education

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) today introduced the Isakson-Roe Education Oversight Expansion Act, which would improve the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) oversight capabilities to ensure veterans can access quality education at reputable institutions:

“Our veterans deserve to put their hard-earned education benefits toward degrees and certifications from trustworthy institutions,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would help the VA root out fraud among schools and ensure veterans have access to quality education.”

“Veterans should be able to access their hard-earned GI Bill benefits without fear of exploitation,” said Sen. Padilla. “I will keep fighting to break down the barriers standing in the way of quality higher education access.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Representatives Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) and Mike Levin (CA-49).

Background:

Through the G.I. Bill, many veterans earn education benefits to help pay for college, graduate school, and vocational training at institutions approved by the VA. Given the number of educational institutions, however, the VA is not always aware of those that are engaged in deceptive practices or have been subjected to punitive action by a state or federal authority. This can result in veterans using their benefits at bad-actor schools or those in jeopardy of losing accreditation.

To help mitigate fraud and ensure veterans use their benefits at reputable schools, the Isakson-Roe Education Oversight Expansion Act would require all VA-approved institutions to report within 30 days any adverse actions taken against them to the State Approving Agencies (SAA) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).