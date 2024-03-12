PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Killeen ISD

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Killeen Independent School District leadership to discuss the need to strengthen support for students who attend public schools on military bases. Last year, Sen. Cornyn introduced legislation that would help ensure students who attend school on federal land are not disadvantaged due to a lack of resources from decreased property tax revenue. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

