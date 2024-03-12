Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Neurological Complications in Focus

Paraneoplastic syndromes are an important cause of many neurological manifestations.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma may present with many neurologic symptoms that may be related to direct involvement of any part of nervous system by metastases or direct invasion, consequences of neurotoxicity from treatments or as paraneoplastic involvement”…Dr. Ibrahim Labbad, Damascus University.

What else did Dr. Labbad report in “Brachial Plexopathy and Horner Syndrome as Presenting Symptoms for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma” published in Research Square: July 27th, 2023:

“Paraneoplastic syndromes are an important cause of many neurological manifestations. They are caused by an immune response to a systemic tumor and not an invasion into the nervous tissue…This hypothesis is supported by the detection of anti-neuronal antibodies in the serum and cerebrospinal fluid.

Paraneoplastic syndromes can also occur without accompanying autoantibodies.

The symptoms often involve a specific region of the nervous system, but multiple regions can be involved concurrently or sequentially.

Recognition of paraneoplastic neurologic syndromes is important because they may precede the onset of the tumor.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney and national product liability attorney states his firm’s case criteria for injuries caused by Roundup is very narrow: 1) Neurological injuries caused by non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, 2) Neurological injuries caused by the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiation, and 3) Commercial exposure by way of employment, 4) Prospective client is currently alive.

Dr. Vigna adds, “My case criteria are very narrow because it represents the most injured and the most disabled in the non-Hodgkin’s group and their cases need to be fast tracked to the courthouse for the reason they need financial relief now. I don’t consider this narrow group of injured people part of the mass tort since their cases are much better than most because of the exposure to RoundUp and the life-time care needs are immense.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “RoundUp must be taken off the market or the liability becomes infinite. That is the end to this story.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries. He is a retired physician, Certified Life Care Planner, an expert on spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, and cauda equina syndrome. He represents serious neurological injuries across the country with Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys and personal injury lawyers in Dallas, Texas.

