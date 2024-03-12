Saskatchewan Creating Opportunities for Indigenous Businesses

CANADA, March 12 - Released on March 12, 2024

Third Annual Indigenous Business Gathering a Showcase of Province's Indigenous Business Sector

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan hosts its third annual Indigenous Business Gathering at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon. The Ministry of Trade and Export Development brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses, Crown corporations, institutions, and municipalities to promote Indigenous participation in the province's growing economy.

"The Indigenous Business Gathering has become a key event for the Government of Saskatchewan to demonstrate its commitment to economic reconciliation," Premier Scott Moe said. "Indigenous businesses play a vital role in Saskatchewan by building inclusion among communities, providing jobs and growth, and helping enrich our quality of life. Events like these are vital to growing, strengthening and diversifying our economy."

The Indigenous Business Gathering aims to provide a space to make connections, identify opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, and increase procurement, supply chain and joint venture opportunities for Indigenous businesses in the province. Attendees include Saskatchewan-based Indigenous economic development corporations and Indigenous-owned companies, as well as multinational companies, and other organizations looking to connect with Indigenous-led entities.

Chief of Lac La Ronge Indian Band Tammy Cook-Searson and President of Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership, which manages the First Nation's economic development activities, is the keynote speaker at the event. Saskatoon Tribal Council's Tribal Chief Mark Arcand and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan's President Glen McCallum are providing welcoming remarks.

"Events like the Indigenous Business Gathering are crucial because they foster a unique platform to connect, share knowledge, and build partnerships," Chief Cook-Searson said. "Having the opportunity to showcase both the opportunities to do business with and the vibrancy and resilience of Indigenous businesses contributes significantly to the success of the wider economy and creates diverse and purpose-driven workplaces."

The Indigenous Business Gathering is the largest event of its kind in the province and hopes to build on the success of the first two gatherings. This year's event will feature over 85 trade show booths, with more than 700 people registered to attend. During past events, several new business relationships were formed, and similar successes are anticipated for 2024.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Daniel KempTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-519-5006Email: daniel.kemp2@gov.sk.ca