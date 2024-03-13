Zero Emission Government Mandates Met with Scepticism and Lack of Trust, Survey Reveals
Fleets list their top three expenses as (1) Unstable fuel costs, (2) equipment/vehicle maintenance, and (3) purchasing new equipment/vehicles.IRVINE, CA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teletrac Navman, a Vontier company and leading connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, has today announced findings of its annual industry survey[TC1] . Key takeaways include:
● Less than half of respondents believe governments will follow through with zero emissions mandates
● Two-thirds of global fleets currently operate PHEV, BEV or FCEV vehicles in their fleet. Switching still presents challenges with emerging technologies, high vehicle cost and limited public charging points.
● Fleets list their top three expenses as (1) Unstable fuel costs, (2) equipment/vehicle maintenance, and (3) purchasing new equipment/vehicles.
● Driver wellbeing and safety technology is the number one investment for fleets in 2024
The just-released 2024 Telematics Survey (TS24) sheds light on the industry’s latest trends and challenges and the viewpoints of global operational leaders, taking data from more than 500 global fleet businesses and focusing on three key areas: Sustainability, Safety, and Efficiency.
Sustainability: Fleets still lack credible information sources as challenges remain
With 65% of fleets feeling environmental pressure to transition to alternative energy, many operate a multi-energy fleet, or are about to begin their transition, while still experiencing a lack of awareness and readily available, trustworthy guidance.
“Fleets Are already planning and navigating their transition, but we know there simply isn’t enough credible information available to simplify what is a complex move. Alternative energy is still a new concept for many operators and the process of switching can feel overwhelming,” says Alain Samaha, Global President & CEO of Teletrac Navman.
While the switch to alternative energy keeps rising on agendas, and a quarter of respondents name rising fuel costs as a key motivation, challenges remain. The frequency of emerging new technologies, high purchase cost of alternative energy vehicles, and limited public charging points were identified as obstacles along the way to decarbonisation.
Driver safety and wellbeing top business focus for 2024
Driver safety remains a top priority for fleets, with half of those surveyed currently monitoring and measuring driver behaviour and 30% planning on investing in driver wellbeing technology.
Two thirds of TS24 respondents saw fewer accidents on the job since adopting telematics, and 73% are rewarding drivers for better performance. TS24 also found 71% of respondents have seen improved driver performance through driver rewards programmes.
Efficiency and Streamlining
TS24 also found businesses are working towards keeping up with the latest technologies in order to streamline operations. The top costs for fleets are fuel, equipment and vehicle maintenance, and purchase. Almost all respondents (96%) say they have made measurable savings by implementing telematics, across admin time savings, fuel savings and overall cost savings.
“Businesses are slowly but surely embracing new technologies, and there is an anticipation of increased availability of advanced AI tech in the near future, enabling more sophisticated applications and vehicle and driver monitoring,” adds Samaha.
