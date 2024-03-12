Hospital Acquired Sepsis Worse than Community Acquired Sepsis: Line Sepsis in Focus

Hospital acquired sepsis has a disproportional risk of death and disability compared with community acquired sepsis.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hospitals seeking to improve sepsis outcomes have developed different strategies for improving sepsis recognition and care in both the Emergency Department and inpatient settings”…Dr. David Page, MD. University Alabama-Birmingham.

What else did Dr. Page say in “Community-, Healthcare- and Hospital-Acquired Severe Sepsis Hospitalizations in the University Health System Consortium “published in Crit Care Med. 2015 Sept; 43(9): 1945-1951?

“Severe sepsis hospitalizations is comprised of three distinct subsets: 1) patients presenting to the hospital with “community-acquired” severe sepsis 2) patients presenting to the hospital with severe sepsis that have “healthcare-associated” risk factors and 3) those developing “hospital-acquired” sepsis during the course of hospital care.

Although comprising only 11.3% of severe sepsis hospitalizations, hospital acquire-severe sepsis (HA-SS) posed significant healthcare burdens, accounting for 20% of severe sepsis deaths and over 34.9% of all severe sepsis-related hospital costs.”

Read Dr. Page’s article, HERE.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney explains, “This study is important because it proves what we already knew that hospital acquired sepsis is worse as it relates to outcomes than community acquired sepsis. We believe that the old polyurethane and silicone PICC lines are dangerous because they aren’t designed to reduce the risk of infection or blood clots.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Hospital acquire sepsis takes a person off their normal expected trajectory of improvement to something entirely different. Hospital acquired sepsis has a disproportional risk of death and disability compared with community acquired sepsis. Health and safety for those at risk of severe injury over the interest of the manufacturer protecting their cash cow.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation as a result of infection that may result in organ damage to brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that caused dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer represents those with serious injuries cause by polyurethane or silicone PICC line, midlines, or other central lines, including Ports. He represents them with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys.”