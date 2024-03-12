United States Mint Selects 25 New Artists for Artistic Infusion Program

Submit Release
Washington, DC, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the United States Mint (Mint) announced that 25 American artists have been selected to participate in its Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) to enrich and enhance designs on U.S. coins.  These new artists join 13 returning members of the existing AIP cohort.  The new AIP artists were selected based on the artistic merit of their applications during a national Call for Artists in early 2023. 

Below is an alphabetical list of the artists selected for the Artistic Infusion Program.  Names of returning AIP artists appear in italics.  Biographical information and photographs of the newly selected artists are featured on the Mint website at https://www.usmint.gov/learn/artists

Esao Andrews Christina Hess Christopher Polentz
Eric Battle Tom Hipschen Paul Romano
Tasha Beckwith Donivan Howard Ron Sanders
Sean Cheetham Kathryn Hudson Dominick Saponaro
Adrian Cherry Dave Johnson Andrew Sides
Bud Cook Robert Kraiza Greg Simkins
Emily Damstra Justin Kunz Ben Sowards
Don Everhart Richard Masters Gennady Spirin
Kimberly Fulton Katie McGuire Matt Swaim
Danny Galieote Matt Molen Sara Tepes
Lisa Goesling Sean Murray Donna Weaver
Elana Hagler Laurie Musser Beth Zaiken
Jesse Hernandez Walter O'Neal  

Established in 2003, through the AIP, the Mint contracts with talented, professional American artists who represent diverse backgrounds and a variety of artistic interests.  The AIP was specifically designed to enrich and invigorate the Nation’s coin and medal designs through the development of a pool of outstanding artists ready to create new coin and medal designs, but more important, to consider coin and medal design in new ways.  The program meets that goal by developing a pool of talented external artists who are prepared to work closely with the Mint’s staff, including the United States Mint Chief Engraver and Medallic Artists, to create and submit new designs for selected coin and medal programs throughout the year.

AIP artists’ designs are found on many coins and medals.  In most cases, the artist’s initials appear on the final coins or medals, along with the initials of the Mint Medallic Artist who sculpted the selected designs.  Artist information is included in historical documents, Certificates of Authenticity, and promotional materials.

Artists who join the AIP work under a delivery order contract from their own studios, providing candidate designs in the form of finished drawings.  Under current AIP provisions, artists are paid $3,000 per assignment.  In addition, artists receive a $5,000 bonus for every design selected for use on a coin or medal.

To serve as an AIP Designer, a candidate must be:

  • A citizen of the United States
  • At least 18 years old at the time of application submission
  • A professional artist with work either published, produced, or exhibited in any design-driven media such as illustration, graphic design, animation, concept art, comics, collectibles, poster art, street art, tattoo art, or any other outlets where design integrity is at a premium.

About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873.  As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.  The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins.  Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

