The Fourth Trimester - Navigating Postpartum

If you or someone you know is suffering with postpartum depression after the birth of their baby, this episode of the See Differently Project may help you understand the experience and consider the next steps to care. Join Renee and Alexandra for a Part Two discussion continuing the Scary First Baby talk they had on February 16, 2024, as Alexandra talks about her struggles with these challenges after the birth of her son.

According to the Mayo Clinic: “The birth of a baby can start a variety of powerful emotions, from excitement and joy to fear and anxiety. But it can also result in something you might not expect—depression. Most new moms experience postpartum "baby blues" after childbirth, which commonly include mood swings, crying spells, anxiety and difficulty sleeping. Baby blues usually begin within the first 2 to 3 days after delivery and may last for up to two weeks. But some new moms experience a more severe, long-lasting form of depression known as postpartum depression. Sometimes it is called peripartum depression because it can start during pregnancy and continue after childbirth. Rarely, an extreme mood disorder called postpartum psychosis also may develop after childbirth. Postpartum depression is not a character flaw or a weakness. Sometimes it is simply a complication of giving birth. If you have postpartum depression, prompt treatment can help you manage your symptoms and help you bond with your baby.”

About Alexandra Jensen

Alexandra Jensen is the creator of The Worthy Blog and The Worthy Brand, where she guides women to own their worthiness through her own personal journey of stories. She is also the Chief Operating Officer for multiple Dutch Bros locations in Woodland, Davis, Dixon and West Sacramento, California, where she is privileged to lead over 250 employees alongside her husband Wayne Jensen. Being new parents is their greatest adventure to date.

About Renee Balcom:

Renee Balcom is a Professional Healthcare Advocate, Founder of Renee & Company, Creator of Scroll.care, Author, Speaker, and Consultant. Renee has spent more than a decade consulting and providing services to families looking for care solutions for their loved ones. She and her team of professional healthcare advocates help people navigate the healthcare and social benefits systems. They work to assist their clients in making informed care decisions as well as cope with the challenges of caregiving. Through Renee's speaking platform she realized that overwhelmed caregivers needed a mechanism to quickly find appropriate and professional care solutions. From that realization Scroll.care was born. In addition to her career in healthcare advocacy, Renee is an impassioned author and speaker. She wants to reframe conversations about care and aging to educate and empower the community. Through the lens of a CEO Renee has examined the providers of care and is determined to open the eyes of the consumer and change the way we are all accessing care.

About The See Differently Project:

The See Differently Project will educate and empower our listeners about the business of care. We will encompass the entire care spectrum, from cradle to grave with guest experts that will inform and enlighten our audience on what they should expect from professionals, to tips on how to navigate the interview and take control of their care service providers. With subjects like Women's Health, what is Professional Healthcare Advocacy, what is a Fiduciary and do I need one, Do I qualify for Medicaid: the qualifications have changed, AI and Medicine, Men, and the Big T. You will find that our programs will open your mind and understanding of the primary issues involved in care today. Our goal is that you will walk away with a new perspective and a new sense of empowerment over your care needs.

