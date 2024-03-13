School District 301 in Burlington, IL in Kane County, Citizens Group Urges NO vote to $195 million Bond Issue
Bond Issue will not improve poor student scores and create financial burden to already highly taxed homeowners in the distriuctBURLINGTON, IL, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vote NO to $195 million New Bond Issue in School District 301 in Burlington, IL
The residents of School District 301 in Burlington, IL are facing a crucial decision in the upcoming election. A new bond issue for $195 million has been proposed by the school district, but many community members are urging their fellow citizens to vote NO on this measure.
The proposed bond issue aims to fund various improvements and renovations in the school district, including new facilities, technology upgrades, and transportation improvements. However, opponents of the bond issue argue that the cost is too high and will ultimately burden taxpayers.
According to a statement from the group "Citizens Against the $195 Million Bond Issue," the bond issue will result in a significant increase in property taxes for residents of the school district. They believe that this will place an unfair financial burden on families and individuals, especially during these uncertain economic times.
Furthermore, opponents of the bond issue argue that the proposed improvements and renovations are not necessary and can be achieved through more cost-effective means. They also express concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in the decision-making process for this bond issue.
The election for the $195 million bond issue will take place on March 19, 2024. The outcome of this vote will have a significant impact on the residents of School District 301 in Burlington, IL. The group "Citizens Against the $195 Million Bond Issue" is urging all eligible voters to carefully consider the potential consequences of this bond issue and to vote NO on March 19, 2024. For more information, please visit their website at www.buildingabetterdistrict.org
