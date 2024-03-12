Registration Open for National Small Business Week Virtual Summit

Attendees Can Participate in Educational Workshops, Network, and Learn about Federal Resources to Help Them Succeed

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses and a resource partner of the SBA, announced that registration for the 2024 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is now open. The two-day online event will take place from April 30-May 1. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. To register, visit National Small Business Week Virtual Summit registration.

This year’s NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by event cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking opportunities. A detailed agenda and list of cosponsor speakers will be published at a later date.

“SCORE is proud to co-host the National Small Business Week virtual summit with the SBA,” said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. “At SCORE, we believe that anyone can succeed in their business journey, given the right tools and support. Every year, we look forward to this event and the opportunity to connect entrepreneurs with helpful, educational tools and resources from the experts themselves."

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

About National Small Business Week

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, we celebrate the unprecedented growth of entrepreneurship in the United States, marked by 16.5 million new business applications since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. This surge highlights the dynamism and innovation that America’s entrepreneurs bring to our local communities. The SBA will continue to champion the endeavors of small businesses and the vital role they play in driving economic prosperity across the nation.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

