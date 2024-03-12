Eye Level Indonesia's Annual Meeting 2024: Uniting for Success

Jakarta, Indonesia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Eye Level Indonesia successfully organized the Annual Meeting 2024 with the theme "Achieving Success Together." The event took place at the Midtown Hotel in Surabaya on Saturday, January 20, 2024, and was attended by owners of Eye Level Learning Centers from across Indonesia.

For your information, Eye Level is an educational institution from South Korea offering subjects such as Math, English, and Calistung (a comprehensive educational program). The learning approach emphasizes a 1:1 coaching concept aimed at fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills in children. Currently, Eye Level has established more than 100 Learning Centers throughout Indonesia.

During this Annual Meeting, Eye Level Indonesia aimed to motivate Learning Center owners to achieve success in the increasingly competitive educational industry. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the owners were provided with in-depth explanations and strategies to enhance the quality of educational services.

The event agenda included an opening speech by the Country Manager, presentations on program updates at Eye Level by the Senior Manager, as well as sessions conducted by the Training team and Marketing team. Additionally, there were entertainment segments for the owners, including door prizes to support marketing.

"This Annual Meeting is not only about fostering renewed motivation but also about building strong relationships among our Learning Center owners," said Mr. Cha Seong Hoon, the Country Manager of Eye Level Indonesia. "We are committed to supporting the growth and success of every Learning Center owner, and through this event, we provide the motivation and updates they need to achieve our common goals."

Participants were given the opportunity to share their experiences and best strategies during discussion sessions. They could also consult directly with relevant teams to support their Learning Centers and receive updates on programs provided by Eye Level Indonesia.

The event not only focused on the vision for the future of Eye Level Indonesia but also provided various forms of support and assistance in unleashing the potential of each Learning Center. Eye Level Indonesia believes that with new motivation and collaboration, remarkable success can be achieved in 2024.

Eye Level, a global educational organization, is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing children's potential through tailored learning programs. Focused on promoting critical thinking and academic achievement, Eye Level strives to make education enjoyable and fulfilling for every student.

