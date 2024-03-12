Mazda Indonesia Celebrates Confidence on the Road with the Launch of The New Mazda CX-3 and 5 Years MyMazda Warranty

Jakarta, Indonesia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), the Sole Agent of Brand Holders and distributor of Mazda vehicle brands in Indonesia, today launched one of the most anticipated flagship models in the compact SUV segment, The New Mazda CX-3. During the launch, Mazda Indonesia also introduced its latest after-sales service program, "5 Years MyMazda Warranty" for Mazda vehicle owners.

The New Mazda CX-3 unveils a new chapter in its legacy, seamlessly blending captivating aesthetics with a collection of flagship features. This latest iteration establishes a new benchmark in design, performance, and driving experience within its class. Available in two distinct variants, this latest edition caters to the diverse preferences of both passionate automotive enthusiasts and existing Mazda owners. The 1.5 Sport prioritizes agility and fuel efficiency, while the 2.0 Pro offers a more comprehensive suite of premium features to elevate powerful driving experience.

Since its 2017 Indonesian premiere, the Mazda CX-3 has consistently championed innovation, becoming a pivotal force behind Mazda's remarkable sales trajectory in the nation. Notably, the CX-3 emerged as the top-selling line up in 2023, capturing nearly 35% of the brand's total sales.

Reiterating Mazda's unwavering dedication to Indonesian customers, Ricky Thio, Managing Director of PT EMI, expressed: "We are committed to creating vehicles that not only deliver functionality, but also provide a satisfying driving experience full of philosophy and value. Seeing the tremendous enthusiasm of Mazda Friends in Indonesia for the Mazda CX-3 lineup, we are excited to launch this latest edition in early 2024. We hope that the New Mazda CX-3 will be well received by the public and become a new standard in the compact SUV segment."

The New Mazda CX-3: A Compact SUV with KODO Design Aesthetics

Embodying the essence of Mazda's KODO design philosophy, The New Mazda CX-3 presents its finest interpretation. Every curve of its exterior is meticulously crafted to express both aesthetic beauty and dynamic spirit, achieving a perfect harmony of exclusivity and functionality.

The New Mazda CX-3's exterior undergoes a captivating transformation, most notably with the 2.0 Pro variant's striking two-tone roof in a glossy black finish. This design exudes an air of sporty elegance, further enhanced by the black chrome accents adorning the signature wing and the seamless integration of the black grille into the headlamp interior. The cladding echoes this theme with its own glossy black finish, intensifying the car's bold presence. Completing the dynamic look are the latest wheel designs, reminiscent of twisted spokes, while both variants offer the comfort and convenience features of a sunroof, auto-dimming interior mirror, automatic headlamps, and automatic wipers.

The New Mazda CX-3's interior environment invites both comfort and style. The 1.5 Sport variant features luxurious leather seats, while the 2.0 Pro elevates the experience with a sophisticated combination of leather and suede. The 2.0 Pro's seats further distinguish themselves with dynamic arrow pattern accents. Across both variants, the materials speak to meticulous craftsmanship: suede adorns the dashboard and door trim in the 1.5 Sport, while the 2.0 Pro boasts premium leather accented with a subtle dot pattern. Completing the refined details, the louver ring, framing the air conditioning system, receives contrasting color treatments – red and silver in the 1.5 Sport, and copper and black in the 2.0 Pro.

Achieve the best color visualization with TAKUMI-NURI's signature painting process

The 1.5 Sport variant offers a palette of seven color options, while the 2.0 Pro variant boasts four color options. One of the latest color options included in both variants is Aero Grey Metallic, a color inspired by the dynamic flow of air when the car is within a wind tunnel. This innovative shade illuminates a modern aesthetic, setting The New Mazda CX-3 apart from its competitors.

The New Mazda CX-3 transcends color with TAKUMI-NURI, a renowned painting technique that imbues each car with the soulfulness of handcrafted artistry. This meticulous process, evident in the depth of Soul Red Crystal Metallic, the brilliance of Machine Grey Metallic, and the captivating complexity of Polymetal Grey Metallic, delivers a visual masterpiece. Each color radiates strength and dynamism, ensuring The New Mazda CX-3 leaves a lasting impression.

Manifestation of JINBA-ITTAI Philosophy in Functional Features and Powerful Engine

This latest edition of the Mazda CX-3 seamlessly integrates advanced powertrains to deliver an exhilarating driving experience and efficient fuel consumption. The 1.5 Sport variant uses the SKYACTIV-G 1.5L engine, delivering 111 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque, ensuring an efficient and responsive performance. Meanwhile, the 2.0 Pro model comes with a more powerful engine, the SKYACTIV-G 2.0, with power reaching 149 horsepower and 195 Nm of torque.

Moreover, a standout attribute of The New Mazda CX-3 is its G-Vectoring Control, a realization of the Jinba-Ittai philosophy. This technology is designed to improve vehicle response and comfort for the driver and passengers. By modulating engine torque, G-Vectoring Control reduces the perceived gravitational force during cornering, ensuring a smoother experience. The integration of reliable, high-performance engines with advanced features like G-Vectoring Control makes The New Mazda CX-3 the ideal SUV option for enthusiasts in Indonesia.

Compact Body with Complete and Comprehensive Safety Features

With enhanced i-Activsense technology, this Mazda series elevates driving safety to a higher level, enabling it to compete with competitors in the same segment category.

The flagship i-Activsense feature is Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), enabling drivers to maintain a consistent speed on the journey. This system automatically adapts the car's speed with the vehicle in front, maintaining a safe distance and providing comfort, especially on long trips. Additionally, the Lane Departure Warning System feature alerts drivers if the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane. Similarly, the Smart Brake Support feature not only provides a warning but can also perform automatic braking if a collision risk is detected. Driver Attention Alert is also an important safety feature, helping to remind drivers when they lose focus or show signs of fatigue. Meanwhile, the Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Monitoring features can provide warnings when there are vehicles beside or when reversing.

Drive without hesitation with 5 Years MyMazda Warranty and 3 Years MyMazda Service

Complementing the launch of The New Mazda CX-3, PT EMI also introduced its latest after-sales service program, the 5 Years MyMazda Warranty, which will automatically be applied to every purchase of a Mazda unit with a 2024 VIN. This program provides warranty coverage for Mazda vehicle owners for up to 5 years or 150,000 KM and complements the existing after-sales service, 3 Years MyMazda Service, which includes service guarantees (parts and labor) for 3 years or 60,000 KM.

Igor Panjaitan, Customer Service Director of PT EMI, stated, "With the launch of the 5 Years MyMazda Warranty program, we solidify our commitment to fostering enduring satisfaction and trust among Mazda owners. Our mission is to ensure every customer experiences unparalleled comfort and peace of mind behind the wheel of their Mazda car. Alongside our existing 3 Years MyMazda Service, we believe that driving a Mazda not only offers a delightful experience but also inspires an unwavering sense of confidence."

The New Mazda CX-3 is now available at all 26 Mazda dealer networks spread across Indonesia. Get various attractive offers, the best financing programs, and exclusive Mazda Indonesia merchandise at the BCA Expoversary 2024 event from February 29 to March 3, 2024, at ICE BSD Hall 1 – 10.

About Eurokars Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Eurokars Group is a pillar in the premium automotive industry, solidifying its presence with outstanding achievements. As an epitome of market excellence, Eurokars Group has successfully led the automotive market with the Mazda brand, offering a range of superior models with innovative features.

With a history of over 30 years, Eurokars Group has become a sturdy milestone, garnering recognition from various industry entities, such as the Enterprise 50 and Superbrands. The company's transformation from a sports car dealer to a dealer group offering a variety of leading brands is concrete evidence of its founder's dedication and vision.

Established by prominent industry figure Karsono Kwee, Eurokars Group reflects not only his passion for automotive but also his determination to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. As Executive Chairman, Kwee has steered the company to the pinnacle of success by focusing on leading brands and premium cars, making it a recognized sales center in its region.

