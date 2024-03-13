Sterling Cooper, Inc. Expands Global Presence with Acquisition Plans in USA, Canada, and Australia for its Group
$2 Billion in new group capital available for acquisitionsCHICAGO IL, ILLINOIS, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Cooper, Inc., a private merchant banking, business acquisition consulting, and marketing firm, has announced its plans to expand its global presence through strategic acquisitions for its own account and co-investors, as well as client partners in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia.
This move comes as part of the company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to providing innovative growth solutions and consulting worldwide. The firm has established working relationships with hundreds of investment banking and intermediary firms worldwide to allow a direct review of their available acquisitions.
With over 3,600 acquisitions, bids, appraisals, restructurings, financing of all types of companies, and targets ranging from public companies and acquisitions of divestitures as well as appraisals, the firm is well positioned to achieve its acquisition goals for the group.
Sterling Cooper, Inc., provides its clients and partners with referrals to financing sources who can provide acquisition financing that includes minimal equity for acquisitions of established businesses, as well as 20 year or more amortization for such loans.
Public companies and private companies are potential targets for acquisitions. The largest company that was acquired had revenues approximating $900 million; while others included a leveraged buyout of a NYSE listed business with revenues of $165 million. Other structured acquisitions included a $3.5 billion acquisition that was acquired by its management. Recently an affiliate structured and proposed the acquisition of a worldwide manufacturer valued at over $70 billion, but instead it decided to merge with a competitor instead.
With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Sterling Cooper, Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to grow through add-acquisitions and elevate their brand and reach their target audience. The company's success is attributed to its team of creative and talented professionals who continuously push the traditional business consulting boundaries and embrace emerging technologies to identify target acquisitions.
The decision to seek acquisitions in the USA, Canada, and Australia was driven by the growing demand for digital marketing and search services in these regions. By expanding its presence in these markets, Sterling Cooper, Inc. aims to better serve its existing clients and attract new ones by offering a wider range of consulting services and expertise.
"We are excited to announce our plans for expansion in the USA, Canada, and Australia. These markets have shown tremendous potential for growth, and we believe that our expertise and innovative approach will be a valuable addition to the advertising and marketing landscape in these regions," said C. Adam Jansen, CEO of Sterling Cooper, Inc.
The company and its group of co-investors and clients is targeting a variety of acquisitions, including larger accounting practices, specialty software, tree care, HVAC, plumbing, commercial landscaping, engineering with emphasis on public projects, residential roofing, any manufacturing, trucking-transportation-logistics, wholesale distribution, specialty retail and other businesses which have management in place, and will consider roll-up equity for sellers.
The entire acquisition group has in excess of $2 billion new capital devoted to new acquisitions and prides itself on fast acquisition proposals on suitable deals.
For more information about Sterling Cooper, Inc. and its services, please visit their website at www.sterlingcooper.info or call 866-285-6572.
MG Goodrum, Chief Operating Officer
STERLING COOPER, INC. - PR DIVISION
+1 866-285-6572
email us here