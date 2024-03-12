EPW Committee Advances Legislation to Reauthorize the Economic Development Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024 by voice vote. The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, along with EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee Chair and Ranking Members Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), would reauthorize the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the first time in nearly 20 years.

“The EPW Committee made significant progress today by advancing our bipartisan legislation to modernize the Economic Development Administration for the 21st century,” said Chairman Carper. “The Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024 will give the agency the tools and resources it needs to foster economic growth and build resilient supply chains in communities across the country. I thank Ranking Member Capito and Senators Kelly and Cramer for their work on this bill and I look forward to building on this momentum as we work to bring it to the Senate Floor.”

“Today, the EPW Committee took an important step for local communities across the country by passing the Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024,” said Ranking Member Capito. “This bipartisan legislation will help the EDA carry out its mission to drive investment, create jobs, and grow our local economies in West Virginia. I appreciate Chairman Carper, Senator Cramer, and Senator Kelly for joining in this effort to reauthorize the EDA, and look forward to working with them to advance the bill.”

“When crafting this legislation, my top priority was making sure the EDA has the tools needed to help big and small Arizona communities meet the economic challenges and opportunities of the future. From improving economic development opportunities in rural and tribal communities to attracting manufacturing investments, this will drive economic growth in every corner of our state,” said Subcommittee Chair Kelly.

“Modernizing the Economic Development Administration’s mission and funding levels is Congress’ responsibility and long overdue. This bill provides critical updates to the agency’s programs and initiatives and helps facilitate locally-driven economic growth,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Cramer. “This reauthorization emphasizes hard infrastructure and workforce development while including specific reforms to benefit the small, rural communities across North Dakota. I am glad to see this bill pass the committee with strong bipartisan support, and I look forward to its consideration on the Senate floor.”

In addition to passing the Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024, the EPW Committee passed the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act by voice vote and the Legacy Mine Cleanup Act of 2024 by voice vote.

BACKGROUND ON THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REAUTHORIZATION ACT OF 2024:

The Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024 makes key reforms to modernize EDA’s core programs and authorizes activities such as workforce development and disaster assistance. This bill would also authorize and update the laws pertaining to certain federal regional commissions, as well as establish two new regional commissions.

