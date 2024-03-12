Early Giving Begins for 2024 Arizona Gives Day on March 12
Donors Can Contribute Anytime Through April 2 AND Can Repeat Last Year’s Donation Quickly and Easily
The need is particularly profound this year so we are hopeful Arizonans will respond with their generosity and heart.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On your marks…get set…GIVE!
— Jennifer Purcell, Chief Impact Officer of AZ Impact for Good
Early giving for Arizona Gives Day will kick off on March 12 in advance of the main event on April 2, providing donors an opportunity to get a jump on their charitable contributions.
And, donors who gave last year will automatically receive a “repeat your donation” email allowing them to quickly and easily repeat their previous donation(s) with a simple click of a button. These donors will also have the opportunity to adjust their donation or donate to additional nonprofit organizations as well.
“We are looking forward to a successful Arizona Gives Day and want to make it as easy as possible for donors to give,” said Jennifer Purcell, Chief Impact Officer of AZ Impact for Good, which runs the Arizona Gives Day program. “The need is particularly profound this year so we are hopeful Arizonans will respond with their generosity and heart.”
Arizona Gives Day is officially April 2, but AZ Impact for Good and the nonprofit organizations it serves are already ramping up for a critical opportunity to raise funds in a challenging giving environment.
More than 800 nonprofits located across the state have already registered to be part of the annual day of giving, which has generated more than $42 million for Arizona nonprofits over the past decade and raised more than $5.3 million in 2023. Nonprofits have a deadline of February 28 to register for this year’s campaign, which enters them into a prize pool for more than 128 prizes totaling $180,000.
Contributions on AZGiver.org are tax-deductible and, in some cases, can count toward the Arizona Qualified Charitable, Qualified Foster Care, or Public School Tax Credits.
And with Arizona’s economy remaining strong, this year’s Arizona Gives Day could be the most impactful one yet. According to the National Council of Nonprofits, charitable giving by corporations, foundations, individuals, and bequests to support the work of nonprofits dropped 10.5 percent last year and giving by individuals fell 13.4 percent after adjusting for inflation.
The Arizona Gives program is run by AZ Impact for Good, formerly the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits + Arizona Grantmakers Forum. The event was started in 2013 to connect people with causes they believe in, bring awareness to the work being done in our communities by nonprofits and build a lasting, stronger spirit of philanthropy.
Leaders from AZ Impact for Good are available for interviews on the impact of Arizona Gives Day. To schedule an interview, contact Tom Evans at the information above.
Individuals and businesses are encouraged to create their own fundraiser page to support their favorite nonprofit(s) by finding the nonprofit(s) on www.azgives.org and selecting the Create A Fundraiser button on the nonprofit's profile page.
Donors contributed more than $5.3 million to more than 875 Arizona nonprofits as part of the 2023 Arizona Gives Day. Arizona Gives Day has now generated nearly $42 million for Arizona nonprofits over the past decade. The event raised more than $6 million in 2022. Additionally, more than 26,000 donations were made to 875 of the 986 participating nonprofits in 2023 to bring the preliminary grand total raised since the event began in 2013 to nearly $42 million. And, during the 2023 event, 1,366 volunteers pledged a total of 59,110 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.
Arizona Gives Day sponsors include Arizona Community Foundation, the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, the Burton Family Foundation, Freeport McMoRan Foundation, Hickey Family Foundation, Vitalyst Health Foundation, Thunderbirds Charities, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, SRP, Southwest Gas, Sechler Morgan CPAs and Tucson Electric Power/Unisource Energy Services. Promotional Sponsors include Frontdoors Media, InBusiness Greater Phoenix and Phoenix Magazine.
Donations may be made online at www.azgives.org.
About AZ Impact for Good
AZ Impact for Good is a trusted statewide resource and advocate for the state’s nonprofit and philanthropy communities. AZ Impact for Good envisions a vibrant and equitable Arizona where all people and living things thrive. Its mission is to unite nonprofits and philanthropy to transform Arizona through education, advocacy and innovation. The organization serves more than 1,000 member organizations across the state. Since 2004, AZ Impact for Good has been dedicated to an Arizona where all nonprofits and philanthropic organizations are valued, empowered and thriving, with support from grassroots efforts like Arizona Gives. For more information, visit www.azimpactforgood.org.
Tom Evans
tom@lumenaz.com
AZ Impact for Good
+1 602.448.5483