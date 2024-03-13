Zappix Recognized as "Most Promising Utilities Tech Solutions Provider 2024” by CIO Review
This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower utility companies to improve customer experiences and drive operational efficiency.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zappix, a leading AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform provider, has been named one of the "Most Promising Utilities Tech Solutions Providers 2024” by CIO Review. This recognition highlights Zappix's commitment to elevating customer engagement in the utility space through modern digital engagement solutions.
Zappix combines innovative technology and best CX practices to reshape customer engagement in the utility sector. By leveraging its expertise in digital engagement and transforming customer experiences, Zappix empowers utility companies to integrate digital technologies into their service delivery strategy seamlessly.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the Most Promising Utilities Tech Solutions Providers 2024," says Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix. "This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower utility companies to improve customer experiences and drive operational efficiency."
Zappix's innovative Digital Engagement Platform centers around its cloud-based solution and offers three main products to enhance customer experiences: Digital Outreach, Digital Self-Service, and Digital Agent Assist. These products automate workflows and empower utility providers to reduce call volumes, redirect inquiries toward self-service options, and optimize agent efficiency.
Zappix's Digital Self-Service offers advanced functionalities such as geo-location tagging, enabling quick resolutions during outage reporting and status checks in the utility industry. In a recent success, Zappix's solution streamlined the process for reporting issues, diverting over 25 percent of incoming calls to self-service channels. Digital Outreach helps manage call surges by orchestrating timely customer messages and notifications, significantly reducing agent workloads. Additionally, Digital Agent Assist provides self-service automation tools through omnichannel engagement initiated by the agents during customer service calls.
Zappix's AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform integrates with existing back-end systems, such as ERP and CRM. Combined with omnichannel accessibility, automated workflows, and detailed analytics, Zappix caters to diverse client requirements. Utility providers that use Zappix services can provide best-in-class customer solutions through voice channels, texts, email, and QR codes, ensuring service excellence.
Zappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents’ activities using Digital Agent Assist.
The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.
