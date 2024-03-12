Submit Release
Robin Neighbors Challenges Misconceptions with "Smorgasboard Religion"

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES , March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 17, 2023, debut author Robin Neighbors released his thought-provoking book, "Smorgasboard Religion," aiming to address prevalent misconceptions surrounding scripture interpretation.

In "Smorgasboard Religion," Neighbors passionately highlights the misappropriation of scriptures, emphasizing the importance of understanding God's intended meaning. Neighbors critiques the practice of bending scriptures to fit personal beliefs, emphasizing the necessity of aligning beliefs with the true essence of the scriptures.

"Like fingernails on a chalkboard," Neighbors comments, "when someone makes the scriptures say whatever they want them to say when God meant something completely different." Drawing inspiration from Deuteronomy 29:29, Neighbors emphasizes the distinction between the secret things belonging to the Lord and the revealed things, which are meant for us and future generations.

The author shares personal experiences of encountering scripture distortion in various churches, aiming to shed light on the prevalent issue. One prominent example is the misconception surrounding the continuing relevance of the Ten Commandments. Neighbors references Galatians 3:13 and Galatians 2:21 to challenge the common belief, providing a detailed exploration in Chapter 1.

"Smorgasboard Religion" is not just a critique; it's a guide to correcting misconceptions about scriptures frequently taken out of context. Neighbors invites
readers to embark on a journey of understanding and aligning beliefs with the true essence of the scriptures.

The book is now available on popular platforms including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/hsgNzNH

Robin Neighbors
Tolkeins Book Writing
neighborsr@yahoo.com

