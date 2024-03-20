Viva Capital Celebrates 25 Years of Factoring Excellence
Leading invoice factoring company Viva Capital celebrates this milestone year with enhanced offerings and accessible funding for businesses across the country.
We’re honored to celebrate this significant milestone with the hardworking people we serve and thrilled our ongoing growth has allowed us to expand to serve them even better.”EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Viva Capital is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes scale and overcome cash flow challenges through tailored funding solutions and top-tier support, the company has experienced unprecedented growth over the years.
— Greg DiDonna
Founded in 1999 and initially focused exclusively on serving the needs of businesses in the transportation industry, Viva brought on new partners in 2017 to pave the way for expansion into other liquidity-challenged industries such as construction, healthcare, manufacturing, staffing, and oilfield services. This shift allowed Viva to support more growing businesses. Today, the firm has purchased more than $2.5 billion in receivables from its clients nationwide.
“For 25 years, Viva has been empowering businesses with tailored funding solutions and unmatched service,” says Greg DiDonna, President and Partner of Viva Capital. “We’re honored to celebrate this significant milestone with the hardworking people we serve and thrilled our ongoing growth has allowed us to expand to serve them even better.”
Committed to innovation, Viva has also expanded its services beyond invoice factoring to help ensure businesses are matched with the appropriate funding solution for their continued growth. This includes options such as Quick Pay for construction, which allows general contractors to accelerate payment for their subcontractors, as well as alternative funding solutions like equipment financing and asset-based lending.
“Viva is proud to support businesses, especially those underserved by traditional lending, and we look forward to our continued mutual growth,” DiDonna adds.
To celebrate the occasion, Viva has funds earmarked for small and midsized businesses that would like to accelerate payment on their B2B invoices. DiDonna notes that the factoring approval process is quick, and most businesses qualify, including newer and credit-challenged companies.
Those interested in learning more about invoice factoring are encouraged to request a complimentary rate quote at VivaCF.net.
ABOUT VIVA
Founded in 1999, Viva helps B2B businesses of all types accelerate cash flow through specialized funding solutions like factoring, accounts receivable financing, and asset-based lending. Their simple qualification process makes it easy for small and mid-sized companies to get vital funding despite lack of credit or time in business. Additional information is available at VivaCF.net.
