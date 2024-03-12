Mountain America Credit Union Donates $18,000 to the American Red Cross of Utah

In partnership with the Brigham Young University men’s basketball team, $50 was donated for every three-point shot

PROVO, Utah, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2018, Mountain America Credit Union has made annual contributions to the American Red Cross of Utah. As in past years, every time a three-point shot is made by the Brigham Young University (BYU) men’s basketball team, $50 is added to our donation amount.



With over 345 three pointers made—making the Cougars one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation—the total donation was rounded to $18,000. This amount was presented on March 9, 2024, reflecting the collaborative efforts between Mountain America and BYU Athletics. The American Red Cross will use the funds to assist Utah communities in preparing for, preventing, and responding to emergencies, including house fires. This latest gift brings the total funds donated by Mountain America to $139,500.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union, emphasized the importance of community involvement and the partnership with BYU, stating, “Community engagement is woven into the fabric of our existence. Our continued partnership with BYU is a source of joy, and we leverage it to collaborate with local nonprofits, like the American Red Cross, to leave a lasting mark in the communities we serve.”



“Mountain America’s generous support helps ensure that the American Red Cross of Utah can respond immediately with comfort and care when disasters happen,” said Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Utah/Nevada Region. “It’s a valuable donation that supports people in need and allows us to continue our lifesaving fire prevention initiatives, such as providing free smoke alarms and installations in vulnerable communities.”

The American Red Cross of Utah has been proudly serving the state for more than 100 years. They deliver services across the Greater Salt Lake Area chapter; the Northern Utah chapter; and the Central and Southern Utah chapter. They remain dedicated to helping Utahns successfully prevent, prepare for, and respond to disasters and emergencies.

For more information about the American Red Cross and BYU's community involvement, please visit

https://www.redcross.org/

https://yserve.byu.edu/red-cross-services-&-blood-drives

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement activities, visit www.macu.com/newsroom



