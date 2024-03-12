State Board of Education Seeks Student Representative for 2024-2026 Term

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Board of Education seeks a current sophomore ready to step up and make a mark on education. The student must be passionate and driven to serve as the Student Representative for the 2024-2026 term, and live anywhere in Washington.

Applicants must:

Reside and attend a public or private school in Washington State through the academic years of their term (2024 - 2026).

Be a current sophomore (rising Junior) at the time of selection.

Have a passion for improving K-12 public education.

Be able to devote sufficient time to the responsibilities of the board, including, but not limited to, participating in all scheduled State Board of Education Board meetings.

Have a positive academic and/or extracurricular record, which can be demonstrated by grades, activities, accomplishments, and/or recommendations of peers, educators, or community members.

Commit to making up for missed schoolwork while attending scheduled meetings and other board functions.

The application deadline is March 29.

Ready to apply? Visit the Association of Washington Student Leaders (AWSL) website for the application form and more information: https://buff.ly/3P8H2Xz (awsleaders.org/sbe)

"You have the best support and very kind people to support you along the way," said current Senior Student Board Representative, Donalda Brantley of her experience as a member. "Remember you are there to share your voice and what you have to say truly matters."

Educators, please encourage your students to apply for this incredible opportunity to represent their peers and make a difference in education. If you have any questions or need more information about the position, please contact us at sbe@k12.wa.us.

