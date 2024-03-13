Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Swims Overseas for 41st Annual Japan International Franchise Expo
The highly acclaimed fast-casual poke franchise will be showcasing for the first time ever at the franchise expo to take place in Tokyo.
We invite people to come in and meet us face-to-face and see why Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is one of the most authentic poke concepts in the marketplace today.”TOKYO, JAPAN, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its history, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®, an authentic Hawaiian fast-casual franchise featuring fresh boba milk tea, Dole Soft serve, and a diverse menu of poke bowls, will be attending the 41st Annual Japan International Franchise Expo. The event is one of the largest franchise exhibitions in the world and featured over 220 exhibitors last year with around 25,000 attendees. The event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight March 13th through the 15th.
“Our team is very excited to showcase our brand to the entrepreneurs and investors throughout the Asian and Japan market. We are a brand that is built upon true Hawaiian roots and have worked to exude authentic local essence. We have been eyeing this expo since we kicked off our franchise and are very happy to be attending this year,” stated Hawaii-born and raised COO and Co-founder Raymond Reyes. “Attendees will get to see our brand up close and explore our offering in detail. We look forward to sharing this life-changing franchise at the event.”
The Japan International Franchise Expo will feature some of the hottest franchises in the world, spanning fitness and wellness to technology and pets. The expo offers in-depth workshops for attendees, including one that covers the details of how to buy a franchise.
Those interested in attending the conference can purchase tickets, get travel and lodging information, and learn more about the event’s agenda by visiting www.franchiseexpo.com.
“We invite people to come in and meet us face-to-face and see why Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is one of the most authentic poke concepts in the marketplace today,” stated Fen Reyes, CEO and Co-founder of the brand. “We have dialed in our menu to feature locally inspired Hawaiian tastes and flavor combinations unlike anything in the market, automatically setting us apart from the competition.”
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar stands as one of the only poke franchises to be founded by a Hawaiian native; the brand works to maintain its roots in all aspects of the business, from its food to family-centric values. The company can be found in select Walmart stores in the U.S. and is an official Hawaiian Airlines partner. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is featured within the legendary International Market Place, located within the heart of Waikiki. Also announced this year, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar can be found within the popular tourist destination and local favorite Universal CityWalk in Hollywood, California.
Attendees of the Japan International Franchise Expo can find out more about Uncle Sharkii before the show by visiting www.unclesharkii.com or www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Contact Raymond Reyes at 808-773-5428 or franchise@unclesharkii.com for information about how to own an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise.
ABOUT Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the Founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The Founders’ coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — “Poke Bowls Made Simple™!”
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally
