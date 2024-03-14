University of Phoenix Study Reveals Shift in Hiring Focus
EINPresswire.com/ -- The workforce market is constantly evolving, and this year, more employers are beginning to shift away from the traditional emphasis on four-year degree requirements. Instead, there is a growing recognition of the value of skills and experience in the hiring process. However, a recent study by the University of Phoenix's Career Optimism Index® has revealed that there are still significant skill and opportunity gaps for workers in this changing landscape.
According to the study, respondents believe that employers are placing more importance on skills and experience rather than just a college degree. This shift is seen as a positive change, with 64% of workers feeling optimistic about their career prospects in the next five years. However, the study also uncovered some concerning findings.
Despite the growing emphasis on skills, a percentage of workers reported feeling underqualified for their current job, and some believe they lack the necessary skills to advance in their career. This highlights a significant gap between the skills employers are seeking and the skills workers possess. Additionally, workers feel that there are not enough opportunities for career growth and advancement in their current field.
