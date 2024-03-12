Gallo Moving & Storage Makes Senior Moves Smoother Than Ever with Dedicated Program

Gallo Moving & Storage continues to set the standard for exceptional moving and storage solutions with its specialized Senior Moving Program.

Milford, MA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving can be stressful for anyone, but for seniors, navigating the logistics and physical demands can feel overwhelming. Gallo Moving & Storage, a locally owned moving company based in Milford, Massachusetts, continues to set the standard for exceptional moving and storage solutions with its specialized Senior Moving Program.



Since its establishment in 2005, Gallo Moving & Storage has been a trusted leader in the Massachusetts moving industry, renowned for its dedication to customer satisfaction and unparalleled service. Specializing in both residential and commercial moves, the company has built a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and compassion.

Recognizing the unique needs and challenges faced by seniors during the moving process, Gallo Moving & Storage has developed a comprehensive Senior Moving Program. This program is designed to provide seniors with the utmost care and attention to ensure a smooth transition to their new homes or facilities.

"At Gallo Moving & Storage, we understand the importance of providing seniors with the support and assistance they need during what can be a challenging time," said Tony Gallo, President of Gallo Moving & Storage. "Our Senior Moving Program is tailored to meet the specific needs of seniors and ensure they receive the white-glove treatment they deserve."

Gallo Moving & Storage works closely with local retirement communities and assisted living facilities to coordinate seamless moves for seniors. From carefully packing and transporting belongings to setting up furniture and arranging items in their new spaces, the company's team of experienced professionals handles every aspect of the move with the utmost care and attention to detail.

Gallo’s Senior Moving Program offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Dedicated Move Managers: Experienced professionals guide seniors through every step, from planning and downsizing to packing and unpacking.

Courteous, Uniformed Crews: Background-checked movers treat seniors with respect and compassion, ensuring a safe and comfortable moving experience. Our crew are full-time, year-round members of the Gallo Family.

Customizable Service Packages: Choose from options like packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and in-home setup.

Senior Living Expertise: Gallo works closely with local retirement and assisted living facilities, streamlining the moving process for residents.

Storage Solutions: Short-term or long-term storage options are available for items not needed immediately in the new home.

"Our goal is to alleviate the stress and uncertainty often associated with moving, particularly for seniors," said Gallo. "We take pride in offering personalized solutions that cater to the unique preferences and requirements of each individual client. “Our program is designed to minimize stress and maximize comfort, allowing seniors to focus on the excitement of their new chapter.”

In addition to its Senior Moving Program, Gallo Moving & Storage offers a wide range of moving and storage services, including local and long-distance moves, commercial relocations, and secure storage solutions.

For more information about Gallo Moving & Storage and its Senior Moving Program, visit https://www.gallomoving.com/senior-movers/.

