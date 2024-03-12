Minister Richmond visits the Local Enterprise Office in Mayo

12th March 2024

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Neale Richmond T.D., visited the Mayo Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Castlebar on Friday last March 8th.

The Minister was welcomed to the Local Enterprise Office by Mayo County Council Director of Finance, Peter Duggan, and Head of Enterprise, John Magee, where he met some members of the LEO team, as well as some of their client companies.

Minister Richmond said:

“I am delighted to be here in Castlebar to visit the Local Enterprise Office, meet the team and their clients. “I always enjoy meeting some of the brave entrepreneurs who with the assistance of the Local Enterprise Offices, have taken those steps to create new businesses. Last year, the Mayo LEO supported 195 companies who employed over 1,200 people, which is a testament to the quality of the supports on offer from the LEO team.”

Minister Richmond was introduced to representatives from several local businesses that have been assisted by the LEO including Mary Corrigan, owner of Noo Chocolates who produce award-winning handmade luxury chocolates and supplie high end retailers, hotels, corporate customers, and sells direct through their website..

Minister Richmond went on to meet Lou Brennan, of Lou Brennan Designs, an award-winning fashion and textile designer who creates a range of luxury scarves, including a range of soft merino wool, luxury silk and linen, from a family-owned mills in the West of Ireland. Lou has worked with renowned brands such as Alexander McQueen and John Rocha.

The Minister then spoke with Elzbieta & Lukas Szczerbak of Mood Designs, who craft handmade Irish ceramics inspired by the Wild Atlantic Way. The business produces ceramic gifts like brooches, wall ornaments, and bowls, and runs workshops for organizations like Acquired Brain Injury Ireland and Western Care Association. They have successfully integrated a robust e-commerce strategy into their business, generating international sales and distributing their products in various locations including Northern Ireland and the UK.

The Minister travelled on to Moneen Industrial Estate, where he was greeted by Damien Flynn, Managing Director Olandi Engineering. Olandi engineering is a high-quality engineering firm specializing in machining and fabrication of stainless steel and aluminium parts, providing specialist equipment, machinery and pharmaceutical grade parts to various local and international businesses.

On conclusion of his visit, Minister Richmond said:

“It was a pleasure to meet the team and clients from the Local Enterprise Office in Castlebar. It is always enjoyable to see, firsthand, the positive impact that the LEOs have in assisting these innovative new businesses to get up and running. The entrepreneurs I have met today show the diversity of businesses that are emerging from Mayo and illustrate the possibilities that are open to anyone who wishes to start or grow their own business. “

ENDS

Back to Department News