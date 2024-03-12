Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,593 in the last 365 days.

Banking Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 14, 2024

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Banking Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 14th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/48MXCmO

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are pleased to host the Banking Virtual Investor Conference this Thursday, March 14. The event will provide an opportunity for OTCQX and Nasdaq-listed banks to convene and engage with investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank Stephens Inc. for their partnership as a keynote presenter at this event.”

March 14th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:15 AM Keynote Presentation: Stephens Inc.
“Navigating M&A and Capital Raising in a Volatile Environment”
10:00 AM VersaBank NASDAQ: VBNK | TSX: VBNK
10:30 AM BayFirst Financial Corp. NASDAQ: BAFN
11:00 AM First Resource Bancorp Inc. OTCQX: FRSB
11:30 AM Citizens Holding Co. OTCQX: CIZN
12:00 PM SHF Holdings Inc. d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial NASDAQ: SHFS
1:00 PM Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. OTCQX: LFGP

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Banking Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 14, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more