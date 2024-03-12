Pet Care Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 17.52 Bn by 2032

The global pet care packaging market size was valued at USD 11.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 17.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2032.

Ottawa, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet care packaging market size is calculated at USD 12.14 billion for 2024 grew to USD 12.67 billion in 2025, study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research. North America dominated the global market in 2023 and maintained its dominance during the forecast period.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

North America's trailblazing initiatives in pet care packaging.

Asia Pacific's strategic adaptations in pet care packaging.

Unveiling the dominance of plastic packaging in pet care.

E-commerce surges, shaping enduring pet care consumer purchasing behaviours.

Pet care manufacturers introduce innovative offerings in packaging.

Sustainability's impact on consumer behaviour in pet care packaging.

The industry that creates solutions and materials for packaging pet care items is known as the pet care packaging market. Pet food, treats, toys, grooming supplies, and other accessories are just a few of the packaged products this sector offers for pet owners. The standard package of grooming services includes bathing, brushing, cutting hair, clipping nails, cleaning ears, removing tears from stains, shaving, shaving pad and foot, sanitary trimming, and cleansing of the anal glands. The standard package of grooming services includes bathing, brushing, cutting hair, clipping nails, cleaning ears, removing tears from stains, shaving, shaving pad and foot, sanitary trimming, and cleansing of the anal glands.

The pet care industry has experienced a significant upswing in developed nations in recent years, mirroring the rising number of pet companions. The restrictions imposed by the pandemic undoubtedly contributed to heightened interest in pets, leading to an unprecedented surge in the pet care sector. Notably, the sale of dog and cat food packaging units has outpaced every other category in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Pet care manufacturers are not only creating traditional products but are also introducing innovative offerings, including beneficial foods and supplements. These products come in convenient, resealable packaging designed to induce relaxation, support skin and coat health, and enhance immunity. Neo Bites, for example, has unveiled purposeful meal toppers in flexible, resealable packaging, addressing specific wellness and health concerns.

The pet care industry is evolving beyond conventional products to include a variety of innovative solutions, such as pet-calming items that contribute to creating a tranquil environment. Wild One, for instance, markets a gummy supplement for relaxation, packaged in a resealable plastic bottle, showcasing the industry's adaptability and growth potential.

Pet Care Packaging Market Trends

North America's Trailblazing Initiatives in Pet Care Packaging

North America dominated the market. United States continues to be the nation with the most significant number of dogs and cats, and this tendency is gradually growing across historical and projected periods. Simultaneously, customers are exhibiting an increased consciousness of the environmental consequences linked to different items, especially those concerning pets. There has been a noticeable shift in consumer tastes, as evidenced by the rising demand for packaging options that support sustainable practices—mainly recyclable options. Customers' increasing awareness of environmental issues is one of the key factors influencing the packaging industry in North America.

The increasing popularity of pet ownership and the active search for products for these loyal companions means that sustainability considerations play a crucial role in consumer decision-making. The increase in demand for recyclable packaging indicates a more significant trend in which consumers place a higher value on environmentally friendly decisions, which impacts the business strategies of companies that manufacture pet products. As a result, to fulfil these changing consumer expectations, the North American packaging sector is adapting, focusing on offering recyclable and ecologically friendly packaging options.

For Instance,

In December 2021, North America based Mars Petcare took a significant step in its global effort to increase the utilization of recycled materials in plastic packaging. As part of this initiative, the company introduced food-safe recycled plastic into the packaging of its wet pet food products. This move reflects Mars Petcare's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility in its pet food packaging.



This change not only satisfies customer tastes that are ecologically conscientious, but it also makes a substantial contribution to the region's broader sustainability agenda. The pet industry's adoption of sustainable packaging practices is a result of a concerted effort to address environmental issues and positively influence consumer choices and the ecological footprint of pet-related products in North America. This is achieved through encouraging a more environmentally friendly approach within the pet industry.

Asia Pacific's Strategic Adaptations in Pet Care Packaging

Asia Pacific region is ranked second in the pet care packaging industry, Since pet ownership is growing significantly in nations like India and China. China is distinguished as having the fastest-growing pet population worldwide. The remarkable increase in China's pet population can be ascribed to several factors, chief among which is the broad endorsement of distinct pet populations.

China's support for multiple pet populations demonstrates its dedication to promoting a flourishing pet culture. The rising acceptance of pet ownership in China can be attributed to government programmes and shifting social attitudes. Due to changing lifestyles and income trends, companion animals, such as dogs and cats, are increasingly becoming essential parts of homes.

For Instance,

In March 2022, Nestle India, a company specializing in packaged goods and beverages, made a significant investment of around INR 125.3 crore to acquire Purina Petcare India. This strategic acquisition positions Nestle India as the overseer of the Purina brand within the larger Nestle global portfolio. The move reflects Nestle India's commitment to expanding its presence in the pet care market and leveraging the strength of the Purina brand in its product portfolio.



Asia Pacific pet care packaging market is expanding significantly due to China's expanding pet population. This trend highlights more general changes in consumer behaviour and preferences about owning pets and decisions about the products and packaging related to pet care. To satisfy the expectations of this growing market, the Asia Pacific packaging business is changing, emphasising creative and customised solutions for pet care goods. The Asia Pacific area is positioned as a significant player in the changing landscape of pet care packaging due to the convergence of a growing pet population, shifting consumer attitudes, and a dynamic packaging market.

Unveiling the Dominance of Plastic Packaging in Pet Care

Plastics used in pet care packaging make up most of the industry's plastics, and as pets become more sophisticated, plastic pouches will stand to gain the most. These pouches are becoming increasingly well-liked because they are convenient for consumers and economical to ship, thanks to their zippered closure systems and lightweight design. Because of their adaptability, pouches are handy for moist and dry pet food, which has significantly increased their use. One popular pet care item is dry pet food, usually packed in various paper or plastic bags with different weights. On the other side, many different options are available for moist pet food packaging, including foil trays, pouches, and cans. Because of their ease of use and ability to preserve the freshness of pet food, pouches are becoming increasingly popular.

Pet treats are typically packaged in plastic or paper bags like dry food. Notably, some treat packaging has zippered openings—a design choice meant to maintain the crunchy or crisp quality of the goodies. This packaging innovation aligns with the industry's more significant trend of providing nutrients while preserving the product's quality and appeal. The selection of package designs and materials is becoming increasingly important as the pet care industry develops. Because of its many uses and capacity to fit different kinds of pet food, plastic pouches are well-positioned to satisfy the needs of the industry and pet owners alike, fostering innovation and growth in the pet care packaging market.

For Instance,

In October 2022, Amcor launched AmLite HeatFlexTM Recycle-suitable, the first flexible retort pouch in the world that is suitable for recycling. Supermarkets carry this high-barrier, high-heat-resistant, award-winning packaging for wet cat food. In several European nations, this novel mono-PP pouch is readily recyclable within the current plastic recycling systems.



E-commerce Surges, Shaping Enduring Pet Care Consumer Purchasing Behaviours

During the pandemic, the surge in e-commerce not only thrived but also gave rise to enduring consumer purchasing behaviours. Pet owners have become accustomed to the subscription model's advantages, such as swift delivery, a diverse selection, easy comparison shopping, personalized discounts, and more. The proportion of pet care sales conducted online has risen from 18% to 29%. The growing pet care markets in the Asia Pacific region owe much of their success to the widespread use of e-commerce platforms and O2O (online-to-offline) distribution.

Even as lockdowns ease, many consumers have reverted to in-person shopping, capitalizing on same-day delivery and face-to-face assistance. Consequently, pet owners exhibit a willingness to seamlessly switch between offline and online resources. In response, modern retailers must adopt an omnichannel strategy, ensuring a presence across various platforms and providing customers with a cohesive and uninterrupted experience. This approach is vital for reaching a broader audience and meeting the evolving preferences of contemporary consumers. Pet owners have embraced the subscription model, valuing its prompt delivery, diverse selections, easy comparison shopping, personalized discounts, and other conveniences.

For Instance,

November 2023, Veterinary dog treats were introduced in the European Union and Latin America by Covetrus®, the firm that makes luxury pet food under the CalibraTM brand.



Post-lockdown, some consumers have returned to in-person shopping, capitalizing on same-day delivery and on-site assistance. Pet owners now exhibit a willingness to seamlessly switch between offline and online resources. To effectively cater to this dynamic consumer behaviour, contemporary retailers must adopt an omnichannel strategy. This entails establishing a presence across multiple platforms, ensuring a cohesive and seamless experience for customers who prefer to engage with businesses through various channels.

Pet Care Manufacturers Introduce Innovative Offerings in Packaging

For Instance,

In August 2022, Vitakraft expanded the market for premium plant-based dog treats in the Czech Republic.



Sustainability's Impact on Consumer Behaviour in Pet Care Packaging

Sustainability continues to play a significant role in consumer behaviour, even in the pet care industry. The growing concern for the environment has a major impact on the choices and purchases of three-quarters of pet owners when it comes to caring for their furry friends. This includes being mindful of the type of food they feed their pets, as reported by 40% of pet owners. Early 75% of pet food consumers express a positive opinion towards companies that prioritize eco-friendly packaging options.

For Instance,

In November 2023, The Pet Sustainability Coalition established the official Packaging Supplier Marketplace to assist businesses seeking sustainable packaging solutions.



For manufacturers, incorporating sustainability into packaging can be a challenging task as it often competes with other packaging trends. While environmentally friendly materials may not always offer the best food safety, quality, and longevity, single-serve or smaller packaging can also contribute to the issue of waste rather than offering a solution. A potential solution to this predicament is to continue to improve the recyclability of packaging and provide more sustainable options for consumers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the pet care packaging market is characterized by established industry leaders such as Amcor Plc, Mondi Group Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., ProAmpac LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A., WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Co, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Ardagh Group S.A. These giants face competition from emerging direct-to-consumer brands, leveraging digital platforms for market entry. Key factors influencing competition include innovation in product offerings, sustainable practices, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. Additionally, the sector sees dynamic collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships as companies strive to capture market share in this highly competitive and evolving industry.

Market Players

Pet care packaging market key players are Amcor Plc, Mondi Group Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., ProAmpac LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A., WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Co, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Ardagh Group S.A.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, A Delhi-based business group has acquired a small bootstrapped petcare venture, Zigly, to expand into the unorganised market for pet products and services. Previously, the group focused on packaging and specialty chemicals.

A Delhi-based business group has acquired a small bootstrapped petcare venture, Zigly, to expand into the unorganised market for pet products and services. Previously, the group focused on packaging and specialty chemicals. In October 2023, The Spanish pet food brand Affinity Advance, part of Affinity Petcare, entered the Indian market through a collaboration with companion animal health firm Scientific Remedies. Mars Petcare introduced food-safe recycled plastic in its wet pet food packaging globally. In December 2023, Assisi Pet Care Group expanded into cat products by acquiring Burns Pet Nutrition. Nestle India acquired Purina Petcare India in March 2022 for approximately INR 125.3 crore, enhancing its global pet care portfolio.

The Spanish pet food brand Affinity Advance, part of Affinity Petcare, entered the Indian market through a collaboration with companion animal health firm Scientific Remedies. Mars Petcare introduced food-safe recycled plastic in its wet pet food packaging globally. In December 2023, Assisi Pet Care Group expanded into cat products by acquiring Burns Pet Nutrition. Nestle India acquired Purina Petcare India in March 2022 for approximately INR 125.3 crore, enhancing its global pet care portfolio. In December 2023, Assisi Pet Care Group strengthened its position in the feline product market by acquiring Burns Pet Nutrition. Recognized for its premium dry and wet dog food, Burns Pet Nutrition prioritizes pet health in its product offerings. This strategic acquisition marks Assisi Pet Care Group's expansion into the cat product line, broadening its portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality pet nutrition.

Assisi Pet Care Group strengthened its position in the feline product market by acquiring Burns Pet Nutrition. Recognized for its premium dry and wet dog food, Burns Pet Nutrition prioritizes pet health in its product offerings. This strategic acquisition marks Assisi Pet Care Group's expansion into the cat product line, broadening its portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality pet nutrition. In December 2023, Pet Network International (PNI) has acquired The Zoo Group Stefanov, aiming to establish itself as the premier entity in Southeast Europe. PNI CEO Timo Tervo asserts that these acquisitions not only expand the company's geographical presence but also underscore its commitment to growth and development, identifying these aspects as its primary driving forces. This strategic move reflects PNI's ambition to strengthen its position and influence in the pet industry across the Southeast European region.

Market Segments

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Packaging Type

Bag & Pouches

Cans

Bottles

Jars

Folding Carton

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

