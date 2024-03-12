Hennessey Sends Off V8-Powered TRX with ‘Last Stand’ Mammoth 1000

Hennessey offers limited run of the world’s favorite hypertruck as HEMI-powered RAM TRX production comes to an end

MAMMOTH 1000 TRX: 1,012 bhp / 969 lb-ft torque / 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds / 11.4-second ¼ mile

Last Stand special edition trucks feature exclusive 2024 colors, unique Last Stand graphics, and a special edition serial-numbered plaque

Beyond performance boost, additional offerings include off-road packages / performance brake kit / transmission upgrade



SEALY, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a special edition ‘Last Stand’ Mammoth 1000 TRX to send off the world’s favorite hypertruck in style. The Texas team will offer the special edition V8-powered Ram TRX exclusively on 2024 model year trucks, which feature new colors and distinctive ‘Last Stand’ graphics.

December 2023 saw Ram produce the final 702 hp Dodge Ram 1500 TRX. The model was transformed in 2021 with the Hennessey team comprehensively upgrading the truck with high-performance focused enhancements. Hennessey cut the 0-60 mph time to just 3.2 seconds – the quickest in the world – while torque reached 969 lb-ft thanks to modifications including a high-flow 2.65L supercharger, and performance-boosting calibration, resulting in a hypertruck capable of an 11.4-second quarter mile at over 120 mph.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our MAMMOTH 1000 TRX is a celebration of big, powerful, V8 combustion! Our customers love these trucks, their power, the sound of the V8, and the performance they’re capable of. So, it’s only right that we recognize the significance of the final models with our ‘Last Stand’ special edition. The MAMMOTH 1000 is already the world’s quickest and most exclusive production truck, now our limited run takes that exclusivity to a whole new level.”

The special edition ‘Last Stand’ model is available in three new colors – Harvest Sunrise Orange, Delmonico Red, and Night Edge Blue – as well as returning factory colors, including Pitch Black, Granite Grey, Billet Silver and Bright White. The Hennessey team further enhances the exclusivity of these special trucks by adding distinctive ‘Last Stand’ graphics to the rear fenders. Running the length of the truck’s load bed, the ‘Hennessey’ script leads into a black graphic that contours around the rear light cluster, which features a ‘Last Stand’ medallion.

The MAMMOTH 1000 TRX is celebrated as the world's fastest and most powerful truck. This performance comes courtesy of its 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine, enhanced with Hennessey's high-flow 2.65L supercharger, alongside performance-boosting calibration modifications. The upgrades result in a go-anywhere truck with 1,012 bhp @ 6,500 rpm and mountainous torque of 969 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm.

On top of Hennessey’s MAMMOTH 1000 performance upgrades, customers can opt for the Off-Road package, which adds custom bumpers, LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35- or 37-inch off-road tires, a front and rear leveling kit, plus electronic fold-out steps. Customers wanting to create the ultimate performance hypertruck can also opt for larger Wilwood performance brakes and an upgraded transmission. Every MAMMOTH 1000 TRX complete turnkey truck also comes with an industry-best three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty.

Hennessey will ensure exclusivity for its customers by limiting production volumes of the MAMMOTH 1000 with each truck fitted with a special chassis plate recording its build number. To retain exclusivity, no more than 200 of the ‘Last Stand’ models will be produced for customers across the US and around the world. Orders can be placed through authorized Ram retailers or Hennessey directly by calling +1.979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: MAMMOTH 1000 TRX Last Stand

POWER PERFORMANCE 1,012 bhp @ 6,500 rpm 0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds 969 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm 1/4 mile: 11.4 seconds @ 120 mph UPGRADES TO STOCK TRX MAMMOTH OFF-ROAD PACKAGE Upgraded High-Flow Supercharger System MAMMOTH Custom Front Bumper Supercharger Front Drive Pulley Upgrade MAMMOTH Custom Rear Bumper Supercharger Rear Drive Pulley Upgrade LED Lights in Front Bumper Crank Damper Pin Assembly Upgrade 20-inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels Upgraded Thermostat 35-inch or 37-inch Off-Road Tires Heavy Duty Supercharger Belt Front & Rear Leveling Kit Upgraded Spark Plugs Electronic Fold Out Steps Crank Case Ventilation System Hennessey & MAMMOTH Exterior Badges HPE ECM Calibration Upgrade Professional Installation HPE TCM Calibration Upgrade 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids Professional Installation OPTIONAL UPGRADES Chassis Dyno Testing Performance Brake Upgrade Road Testing (up to 500 miles) Transmission Upgrade Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Hennessey Exterior Badge MAMMOTH 1000 Exterior Badges Serial Number Plaques Limited Edition 1 of 200 Last Stand Graphics 3-Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49mph in 2014) – still the world’s fastest manual car, and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

