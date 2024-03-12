Đà Nẵng, Shandong province foster cooperation

VIETNAM, March 12 -

ĐÀ NẴNG – A delegation of China’s Shandong province led by its Vice Governor Song Junji paid a visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday, which was expected to contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two localities in the time ahead.

Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee Trần Chí Cường briefed the guests on the city’s socio-economic situation, saying it has been identified as the growth nucleus of Việt Nam’s central key economic region.

According to the official, Đà Nẵng has established cooperative ties with 48 localities of 22 countries and territories worldwide, noting it has maintained friendship and official cooperation with a number of Chinese localities, including Shandong.

In 2017, the Chinese Consulate General in Đà Nẵng was put into operation, serving as a bridge between the city and Chinese localities and partners, he said.

Cường emphasised that Đà Nẵng wishes for more intensive and closer relations with Chinese localities, especially in the areas where the sides have strengths and share similarities like tourism and navigation.

For his part, Song said Shandong boasts strengths in both agriculture and industry, and suggested the two sides promote Party diplomacy and exchange experience in Party building, thus contributing to boosting the relations between Việt Nam and China in the new era.

The official held that Shandong and Đà Nẵng share similarities in economy, culture, tourism, trade and high-tech, saying he hopes that the visit will help forge their bilateral collaboration in the coming time.

Apart from the good political ties, economic cooperation and trade between Đà Nẵng and Chinese localities are growing, he continued.

China is running 93 projects in the Vietnamese central locality with a total investment capital of US$118 million, mainly in catering services, electronics import consultation, and silicon product manufacturing.

Last year, Đà Nẵng exported $47 million worth of goods to China, and imported $205 million.

In the year, China was the second biggest source of tourists to Đà Nẵng, with 179,000 arrivals. - VNS