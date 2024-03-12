Connect Humanity named in ImpactAssets IA 50 2024, a showcase of 155 Impact Fund Managers Globally

ImpactAssets 50™️ (IA 50)

Nonprofit fund Connect Humanity recognized as Emerging Impact Manager for its digital equity investments

By getting capital to communities left out by traditional lenders, we support people to build the broadband networks and tools needed to create businesses, catalyze jobs, and generate wealth.” — Brian Vo, Connect Humanity Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactAssets, the impact investing trailblazer with a decade-plus track record of mobilizing capital for good, today released the ImpactAssets 50™️ (IA 50) 2024, a free publicly available database of impact investment fund managers globally.

Now in its 13th year, IA 50 features the work of Connect Humanity, a nonprofit fund that provides tailored investments, strategic advice, and technical guidance to help underserved US communities build the internet infrastructure needed to thrive.

“The digital divide is a symptom of an entrenched financial divide. By getting capital into communities that have been left out by traditional lenders, we support people to build the broadband networks and tools needed to create businesses, catalyze jobs, and generate wealth. This approach is delivering both social impact and responsible financial returns” said Connect Humanity Chief Investment Officer, Brian Vo. He added, “We’re thrilled to be recognized as an IA 50 Emerging Impact Manager and look forward to partnering with impact leaders to scale the capital needed to bridge America’s digital divide.”

The IA 50 2024 includes 155 impact fund managers selected from an unprecedented 343 applications, a submission volume 15% higher than last year. The list includes three distinct categories based on manager experience: the IA 50, IA 50 Emerging Impact Managers, and IA 50 Emeritus Impact Managers. Connect Humanity is recognized in the Emerging Impact Manager category, having been established in 2021.

In this time Connect Humanity has partnered with 90 communities across 20 US states to develop digital access plans and catalyze +$45 million in community broadband investments. These efforts put 160,000 people on the path to fast, affordable internet connectivity.

100% of Connect Humanity’s investments so far have been in low-income, rural, and/or BIPOC communities, with 75% going to minority- or women-led internet service providers.

“As we celebrate the 13th anniversary of the IA 50, we are witnessing a pivotal shift in finance more broadly: Impact investing is catalyzing a fundamental reorientation of capital that is attuned to the urgent social and environmental challenges we face globally,” said Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow, IA 50 Review Committee Chair, and Chief Impact Officer at AlTi Global. “The IA 50 2024 is a testament to the industry’s commitment to harnessing the power of capital for good and a preview of the more systemic integration of impact considerations we can expect in the future.”

“Year after year, the IA 50 stands as an essential guide for everyone in the financial ecosystem — from individual investors to global corporations — enabling them to discover and engage at the forefront of impact investing,” said Malaika Maphalala, CPWA®, IA 50 Review Committee Member, and Wealth Advisor and Trust Steward, Natural Investments PBLLC. “The database encapsulates the pulse of the industry, providing a snapshot of the firms poised to make a significant difference through their investments.”

The application analysis and manager review for the IA 50 is led by ImpactAssets Capital Partners.

ENDS

About Connect Humanity

Connect Humanity is a nonprofit impact fund advancing digital equity. It provides tailored investments, strategic advice, and technical guidance to help underserved communities build the internet infrastructure needed to thrive. Since forming in 2021, Connect Humanity has partnered with 90 communities across 20 US states to develop digital access plans and catalyze +$45 million in community broadband investments. These efforts put 160,000 people on the path to fast, affordable internet connectivity. 100% of Connect Humanity’s investments have focused on low-income, rural, and/or BIPOC communities, with 75% going to minority- or women-led ISPs.

About the ImpactAssets 50:

The IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for investors and their financial advisors, offering an easy way to identify experienced impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment options. The IA 50 is intended to illustrate the breadth of impact investment fund managers operating today, though it is not a comprehensive list. Firms have been selected to demonstrate a wide range of impact investing activities across geographies, sectors and asset classes.

The IA 50 is not an index or investable platform and does not constitute an offering or solicitation to buy or sell securities or a private placement, or recommend specific products. Nor is this an endorsement of any of the listed fund managers. It is not a replacement for due diligence. To be considered for the IA 50 2024, fund managers needed to have at least $25 million in assets under management, more than three years of experience as a firm with impact investing, documented social and/or environmental impact, and be available for U.S. investment. Additional details on the selection process are available here.

The IA 50 Emerging Impact Managers list is intended to spotlight newer fund managers to watch that demonstrate potential to create meaningful impact. Criteria such as minimum track record or minimum assets under management may not be applicable.

The IA 50 Emeritus Impact Managers list illuminates impact fund managers who have achieved consistent recognition on the IA 50.