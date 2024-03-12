GlobalChem 2024 to Tackle Domestic & Global Risk Assessments, Supply Chain Resiliency and Risk Management Regulations

WASHINGTON (March 12, 2024) – The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today announced program updates for the 37th Annual Global Chemical Regulations Conference and Exhibition (GlobalChem) taking place Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The GlobalChem 2024 agenda includes presentations and sessions with government and industry experts ready to share their first-hand experience. The first day of GlobalChem focuses exclusively on understanding the fundamentals of domestic chemical management regulations and the continued implementation of the 2016 amendments to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). This includes a workshop dedicated to the new chemical submission process (i.e. PMNs) and understanding chemical data reporting requirements.

Tuesday’s panels include a focus on EPA’s current approach to the prioritization of chemicals for TSCA review, the risk evaluation process; and consideration for risk management under TSCA. Finally, Wednesday’s sessions will take on international chemical management activities with a focus on activities in the European Union, India, and Latin American.

GlobalChem 2024 presenters include Dr. Sharon McGuinness, head of the European Chemical Agency (ECHA); Dr. Patricia Underwood, executive director for chemical risk management in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment, ACC President & CEO Mr. Chris Jahn, and Ms. Jennifer Abril, president & CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA).

“With chemical management continuing to evolve here in the United States and EPA expected to issue several final rulemakings this year, it is imperative for downstream users and manufacturers to have a thorough understanding of TSCA implementation and the current regulatory landscape,” said ACC’s Vice President for Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Dr. Kimberly Wise White. “If you’re interested in meeting and connecting with government and industry experts, want to learn more about the chemicals in the queue for prioritization or the existing chemicals under risk evaluation here in the US or globally, then this conference was designed just for you.”

GlobalChem is a must-attend conference for professionals focused on regulatory and risk management compliance. GlobalChem explores the novel issues facing chemicals management and regulatory professionals in the United States and abroad. GlobalChem provides attendees with the opportunity to meet and connect with officials from the EPA, ECHA and stakeholders from across the industry.

Beveridge & Diamond PC is the principal sponsor of the 2024 GlobalChem Conference and Enhesa is the media sponsor. To register to attend this interactive event visit the GlobalChem website. Members of the media are invited to request credentials by registering here.