Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in High-Level Meeting on Haiti convened by CARICOM Heads of Government

CANADA, December 3 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated virtually in the High-Level Meeting on Haiti convened by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government and hosted by Jamaica.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau urged Haitian stakeholders to come to a political agreement that paves the way toward free and fair elections and the restoration of democratic order in Haiti. He expressed his appreciation for CARICOM’s ongoing leadership in convening Haitian stakeholders to facilitate political consensus toward Haitian-led solutions that would serve the people of Haiti.

The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s ongoing efforts to support Haiti and CARICOM countries as they prepare to address the crisis.

He also underscored Canada’s ongoing commitment to Haiti and the Haitian people, who have experienced difficult years and now face a growing security and humanitarian crisis. He called on additional international partners to step up and provide much-needed support. Prime Minister Trudeau referenced his earlier discussion with Prime Minister Henry and recognized his contributions.