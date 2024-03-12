Registration Opens for the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo

NASP leadership anticipates robust attendance at its 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo in Nashville

Washington, DC, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), the only industry association in the U.S. whose membership includes all specialty pharmacy stakeholders, opened registration for the NASP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, to be held October 6 - 9, 2024, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

During this event, NASP members, industry thought leaders and health care veterans from around the country come together to shape and change the future of specialty pharmacy and the patient journey.

“The NASP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo offers everything that attendees have come to love and expect, including top-of-class educational content and networking events. We are thrilled to welcome our attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors to Music City,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President and CEO.

In 2023, the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosted over 1,600 specialty pharmacy professionals. Attendees include senior level executives, pharmacy directors, clinical pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy students, legal professionals, consultants, and other management-level personnel, both clinical and non-clinical, from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors, and suppliers to the industry.

Attendees can enhance their educational experience by registering for one of six conference workshops on Sunday, October 6, with the NASP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo CORE (Clinical, Operational, Regulatory and specialty Experience) educational sessions and main conference events taking place over the next three days – Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 9. Workshops include Accreditation, Cell & Gene Therapy, Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) Exam Prep Course, Hospital/Health System Specialty Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy Law, and Technology. Educational sessions offer continuing legal, pharmacist, nurse, and pharmacy technician education credits.

The Annual Meeting & Expo also features a showcase for specialty pharmacy clinical research with its abstract and poster program. The abstracts accepted for poster presentation are published as a journal supplement in the Taylor & Francis’ Medline-indexed journal Current Medical Research & Opinion, an NASP partnered journal. The top three posters plus the attendees' favorite are recognized in an awards ceremony on the conference main stage. Additionally, the agenda features eight industry awards, scholarship awards, an exhibit hall, the Women in Specialty Pharmacy luncheon, the Educate to Cultivate Networking event, and CE satellite symposia. Keynote speakers will be announced.

Registration is available on the association’s website here. For registration questions, contact meeting@naspnet.org.

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.

Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122 sarquette@naspnet.org