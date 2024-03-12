True Tickets and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts Announce Partnership and Set the Stage for a New Era of Digital Ticketing & Security

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier digital ticket delivery platform True Tickets today announces a partnership with the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), a prominent cultural organization in Columbus, Ohio. Together, the two companies will provide patrons with a ticketing experience that is convenient and secure while discouraging third-party ticket reselling.



CAPA, an organization dedicated to enriching the arts and entertainment scene in the region, owns and or manages several world-class venues, including the historic Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT). These venues collectively offer a diverse array of performances, from musicals to concerts, ballets, film festivals and other live events.

True Tickets’ innovative solution empowers CAPA to set and enforce rules related to digital ticket sharing, ensuring a clear chain of custody for each ticket and simplifying the enforcement of terms and conditions. True Tickets' secure contactless digital ticketing service will not only provide the utmost convenience to CAPA patrons but will also equip CAPA with valuable insights into their audience engagement. Together, the two companies are setting the stage for a new era of ticketing security, seamless patron experiences, and a stronger sense of community for Columbus arts enthusiasts.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with True Tickets, a forward-thinking ticketing platform that aligns perfectly with CAPA's commitment to delivering exceptional arts and cultural experiences,” said Chad Whittington, President & CEO of CAPA. “This collaboration offers our audiences even greater service and security throughout the ticketing process, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the diverse world of live performances at our renowned venues.”

“This partnership not only enhances convenience but also stands as a testament to our joint dedication to preserving the integrity of the arts by combatting third-party ticket reselling,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “We look forward to elevating the ticketing experience for patrons of CAPA and their Resident Arts Groups and continuing to enrich the cultural tapestry of Columbus, Ohio."

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Media Contacts: True Tickets Crystal Henderson crystal@thepresshouse.com Columbus Association for the Performing Arts Jim Fischer jfischer@capa.com