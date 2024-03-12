STD Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Incidence & Improved Screening Technologies
STD Diagnostics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Trends and Growth OutlookAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), growing awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.
According to SNS Insider, the STD diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 9.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 16.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The STD diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the field of sexually transmitted disease testing. The report includes detailed information on key players in the market, market size, growth projections, and regulatory factors influencing industry dynamics. With the increasing prevalence of STDs worldwide, there is a growing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies to detect these infections early and accurately. The report also highlights the importance of public health initiatives and awareness campaigns to promote regular screening and early detection of STDs. Overall, this market report serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders looking to make informed decisions around STD diagnostics and treatment strategies.
Market Report Scope:
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), also known as venereal diseases (VDs), are primarily transmitted through various means, including sexual activity, blood transfusions, and childbirth. Often asymptomatic, these diseases necessitate testing through methods like blood tests, urine samples, or fluid samples. The market is expanding due to increased public awareness, patient education, and a global rise in STD prevalence. Additionally, government initiatives are crucial in propelling market expansion.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2995
Major Key Players in the STD diagnostics Market:
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• bioMérieux SA (France)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• Quide! Corporation(US)
• Hologic Inc. (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)
• QIAGEN (Netherlands)
• DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)
• Grifols S.A. (Spain)
Key factors driving the growth of the STD diagnostics market include:
• Rising Incidence of STDs: The increasing incidence of sexually transmitted infections, driven by factors such as changing sexual behaviors, inadequate access to healthcare services, and limited awareness about prevention methods, is fueling the demand for advanced diagnostic tests and screening programs.
• Technological Advancements in Diagnostics: Ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies, including molecular testing, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), point-of-care tests (POCTs), and rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), are enhancing the sensitivity, specificity, and accessibility of STD screening methods, driving market growth
• Expanding Screening and Testing Programs: The implementation of population-based screening programs, targeted testing initiatives, and increased access to testing services in both healthcare and non-healthcare settings are contributing to the growing demand for STD diagnostic tests and screening kits.
• Growing Awareness and Education: Heightened awareness campaigns, educational efforts, and advocacy initiatives aimed at promoting safe sexual practices, encouraging regular STD testing, and reducing stigma surrounding STIs are driving greater acceptance and utilization of STD diagnostic services.
Key Segments Covered in STD diagnostics Market Report:
By Product
• Instruments and Services
• Consumables
• Software
By Technology
• Immunoassay
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Others
By Application
• CT/NG testing
• Syphilis testing
-PCR testing
-Non-PCR testing
• Gonorrhea testing
• HSV testing
-PCR testing
-Non-PCR testing
• HPV testing
• HIV testing
• Ureaplasma & Mycoplasma testing
• Trichomonas
• VZV testing
-PCR testing
-Non-PCR testing
By Location of Testing
• Laboratory Testing
-Commercial/Private labs
-Public Health Labs
• Point of Care Testing
The consumables segment dominated in 2023 with a 68% revenue share, driven by increased demand and innovative solutions. Product approvals, like Abbott's Alinity m STI Assay, contribute to the segment's growth.
The HIV segment led in 2023 due to high testing rates, product approvals, and significant R&D initiatives. The HPV testing segment is expected to grow, with a shift towards HPV testing for cervical cancer detection.
Make Enquiry About STD diagnostics Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2995
Regional Development:
North America held the largest market share in 2023, driven by high testing rates, technological advancements, proactive government measures, and the presence of major players. Reimbursement policies and favorable government initiatives are expected to fuel continued growth. Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth due to rising STI disease burden and increasing testing rates.
Key Takeaway for the STD Diagnostics Market
• Technological advancements and government initiatives are key growth drivers.
• The consumables segment and HIV testing dominate product and application segments, respectively.
• North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific witnesses the fastest growth.
• Rising disease awareness and the global burden of STDs contribute to market expansion.
Recent Developments:
• February 2023: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. collaborated with the U.S. CDC in the Lab Networks for Health partnership to enhance HIV and TB detection, prevention, and treatment.
• February 2023: Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. launched rapid kits for early detection of STIs, including HIV, HCV, and Syphilis.
• August 2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled the Applied Biosystems HIV-1 Genotyping Kit, detecting drug-resistant strains of HIV-1.
Buy STD diagnostics Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2995
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube