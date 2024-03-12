Hudson RPO Acquires Executive Solutions

Enters UAE Market, Expanding Further into the Middle East

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSON), announced today its acquisition of Executive Solutions, a Dubai-based talent solutions company. This acquisition provides the Company access to the large and rapidly growing United Arab Emirates (UAE) market and is expected to close later this month.

“The team at Executive Solutions is well known in the region for providing outstanding results for companies that see a competitive advantage in broadening their presence in the Middle East,” said Jacob Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson RPO. “This acquisition will give our clients across the globe confidence that we can find and place the best talent in UAE and the Middle East region for their strategic business needs. We look forward to working with the deeply experienced and well-regarded Executive Solutions team to serve our combined client base on a global scale.”

"The acquisition of Executive Solutions further expands our global footprint and client base, and brings significant value to our shareholders,” added Jeff Eberwein, CEO of Hudson Global. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Middle East market and participate in the significant growth opportunities this region has to offer as we continue to execute our strategy of global expansion through organic and inorganic growth.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, Executive Solutions will be named “Executive Solutions: A Hudson RPO company.”

About Hudson RPO

Hudson RPO is a leading global provider of flexible and scalable total talent solutions. At Hudson RPO, people, process, and technology come together to ignite transformative change at mid-market and enterprise-level organizations worldwide. Taking a consultative and collaborative approach, we partner with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders around the globe to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success. Learn more at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) owns and manages Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions provider.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

About Executive Solutions

Established in 2008, Executive Solutions has a track record of assisting organizations in finding and placing the best candidates for a wide range of roles across industries. The company is adept at the outsourcing of both long- and short-term volume recruitment, rapid growth projects, special projects, overseas campaigns, and Emiratization.

Investor Relations

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com