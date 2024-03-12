Opioid Use Disorder Market to Reach USD 6.15 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Focus on Addiction Treatment
Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis, Industry Trends and Growth OutlookAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global opioid use disorder market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing awareness about addiction treatment, expanding access to opioid addiction therapies, and rising government initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic.
According to SNS Insider, the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market size was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 6.15 billion by 2030, growing at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The Opioid Use Disorder Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the current and future landscape of the market for medications used in the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD). This report provides insights into key market dynamics, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the growth of this sector. It includes a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape, with profiles of leading players and their strategic initiatives. The report also delves into regulatory frameworks, reimbursement policies, and emerging technologies that are likely to impact market growth. Additionally, it offers a thorough analysis of market segmentation by drug type, distribution channel, and region to provide a holistic view of the global OUD market landscape. Overall, this report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand and navigate this complex and rapidly evolving market.
Opioids, known for pain relief, have inadvertently led to opioid usage disorder (OUD), a chronic brain illness. The surge in chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders is a primary driver, necessitating effective OUD treatment.
OUD involves excessive opioid seeking despite side effects, reflecting changes in brain circuits related to motivation and decision-making. The global OUD market growth is fueled by a rise in chronic diseases, with cancer, cardiovascular, and orthopedic conditions being major contributors. The industry's expansion is driven by the increasing prevalence of opioid addiction cases and heightened efforts by government and non-governmental organizations to raise awareness about the risks of opioid overdose.
Major Key Players in the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market:
• Indivior PLC
• Alkermes
• Orexo AB
• Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
• BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
• Viatris Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
• Camurus
Key factors driving the growth of the opioid use disorder market include:
• Expanding Treatment Options: The growing demand for evidence-based treatment approaches for opioid addiction, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) with drugs such as buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, is driving the expansion of the opioid use disorder market.
• Government Initiatives and Funding: Increased government funding and initiatives aimed at addressing the opioid epidemic, enhancing access to addiction treatment services, and promoting harm reduction strategies are driving market growth and facilitating the development of innovative therapies.
• Rising Public Awareness: Growing public awareness about the risks of opioid addiction, overdose, and the importance of seeking treatment is driving greater demand for opioid use disorder therapies and increasing acceptance of MAT as a standard of care for OUD management.
• Advancements in Drug Development: Ongoing research and development efforts in the field of addiction medicine are leading to the discovery and development of novel pharmacotherapies, digital health solutions, and behavioral interventions for opioid use disorder, driving market innovation.
Key Segments Covered in Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Report:
By Drug
• Buprenorphine
• Methadone
• Naltrexone
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies & Stores
• Online Pharmacies
Regional Development:
North America, dominating the market in 2022, is poised to continue leading due to a significant portion of Americans grappling with opioid addiction. Asia-Pacific, the second-largest contributor in 2022, is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by a high geriatric population, rising public awareness, and an increase in chronic diseases.
Key Takeaway for the Opioid Use Disorder Market
• The market is propelled by innovative treatments and heightened awareness.
• Government and non-governmental efforts play a pivotal role in expanding market reach.
• North America remains a key player, with Asia-Pacific showing promising growth.
• Buprenorphine, parenteral administration, and hospital pharmacies dominate their respective segments.
Recent Developments:
• April 2023 - The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) launched the Buprenorphine Assistance Pilot Program to ease the cost burden of OUD treatment.
• March 2023 - Indivior PLC's acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., strengthens their position in addiction treatment with the investigational opioid overdose treatment candidate OPNT003.
• March 2022 - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. successfully acquired BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., marking a strategic move in the OUD treatment landscape.
