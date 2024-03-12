Automotive Infotainment Market Valued at $8.47 Bn in 2022, Expected to Reach $16.75 Bn by 2030
Automotive Infotainment Market Size And Segmentation By Installation Type, By Vehicle Type, By Market Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Driving into the Future: Evolving Trends in Automotive Infotainment Systems Will Reach at $16.75 billion by 2030”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Infotainment Market is indeed experiencing a rapid evolution driven by consumer demand for safer, more luxurious, and smarter vehicles. Infotainment systems play a crucial role in enhancing the in-car experience by integrating entertainment and information features.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
Market Size -
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Infotainment Market was valued at USD 8.47 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 16.75 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Request For PDF Sample Copy: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1211
Market Report Scope –
An integrated media and information system that provides drivers and passengers with information and entertainment is an infotainment system in a vehicle. The system is made up of a computer screen, also called the head unit, which checks various aspects like cabin temperature, media or information. Information modules such as navigation, telematics information and internet connectivity are also provided by the Head Unit. In order to enhance the end-to-end connectivity of vehicles, automobile manufacturers are emphasizing the integration of the Internet of Things into their vehicles. In order to develop the best, most reliable and band width able solutions that allow for without standing lower temperatures and higher vibration when fitted in Light Duty Vehicles or Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Automotive OEMs are also working with auto software solution providers. The Internet of Things facilitates the accessibility of information for vehicle occupants, thus enhancing their comfort and safety.
Market Growth Factors –
The increasing demand for safe, luxurious and smart cars, car manufacturers are developing vehicles equipped with advanced entertainment systems technologies. In order to improve the experience of being in a car, an Infotainment System allows for both entertainment and information. Technologically advanced infotainment companies are implementing parking guidance, predictive navigation, pretrip planning, cloud enabled synchronization and other essential functions. By providing new technologies and more recent advances in the current technology, the automotive industry is a rapidly developing sector that constantly faces competition from its main competitors. One of the main trends observed in this market is the integration of data and calling sim cards, along with features such as in vehicle payment systems and the display of telematics data to original equipment manufacturers and vehicle users. Various micro electrical units are part of the infotainment system. It's prone to failure because it's not properly wired. The growth of the car infotainment market could be affected by these factors in the coming years. However, with an increased focus on vehicle telematics, infotainment systems, media and streaming services, the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Prominent Players:
Pioneer Electronics (US), Aisin Corporation, DENSO Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation, Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) are some of the prominent players with significant market share in automotive infotainment.
Segmentation Analysis –
The navigation unit segment represented 37.1% of the total market by 2023. Consumer enthusiasm is increasing for advanced onboard features such as 3D navigation, handsfree calling, satellite radio and media streaming; this enables vehicle manufacturers to install communication units in some of the basic models that are introduced on the market. In addition, the 5G network increases the speed of real time data collection and the accuracy of communication units, thereby increasing the adoption of information technology.
In 2023, the passenger car segment accounted for 79,60% of the market share. The increased adoption of luxury cars by consumers in developing countries has contributed to an increase in the share of passenger services. More sophisticated technology and safety features are available in luxury cars, which require advanced infotainment systems to make the cabin comfortable. The fact that car manufacturers offer a subscription-based service, better sales and financing options to customers contributes to luxury car sales.
By Installation Type:
• In-dash
• Rear-seat
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger vehicles
• Light Commercial vehicles
• Electric Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial vehicles
By Market Type:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
Key Regional Development –
The market was dominated by Asia Pacific, which accounted for 40.9% in 2023. The growth can be attributed to the increase of passenger car sales and production in this area. The growth of luxury and midsized premium car segments in the region has been driven by increasing income levels and high demand for cars. In the APAC region, demand for incar entertainment systems is set to rise due to growing traction of electric cars. The presence of large automobile manufacturers, Europe has a significant share in the global car information system market. Advanced infotainment systems are being launched by major auto manufacturers in close cooperation with global software companies. The launch of the product will lead to increased revenue share for the company and maintain its dominance as a global leader. As a result of rapidly adopting cloud technology in vehicles, the demand for advanced car infotainment systems is increasing.
Key Takeaway’s–
Advanced infotainment systems are another high-tech challenge for some enthusiasts eager to try it, other new vehicle customers have found them difficult to use. They may find these systems less informative and more difficult to use, especially if they disregard the owner's handbook instructions. Along with music, phone, navigation, and Internet access, it also includes climate controls, an outdated entertainment system, and an AM radio.
Make An Enquiry: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1211
Recent Developments -
January 2023 Panasonic Automotive Systems Corporation has introduced a new update for the skipgen automotive infotainment system that enables users to access Siri while they use Apple CarPlay or commands on their voiceAlexa Hey Siri.
November 2022 Tietoevry announced that it had entered into a collaboration with HaleyTek, the joint venture between Volvo Cars and ECARX to develop an Android open-source infotainment system project oriented for existing and future fleets of Volvo and Polestar vehicles.
July 2022 LG Electronics, Inc. announced that it had received a USD 6.2 billion order to include vehicle components, telematics and infotainment systems. This amounts to a 13% backlog for the firm. By supplying its products and solutions to leading car manufacturers like Mercedes, Renault or General Motors, the company aims to be at the forefront of incar entertainment systems.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Automotive Infotainments Market Segmentation, by Installation type
8.1 In-dash
8.2 Rear-seat
9. Global Automotive Infotainments Market Segmentation, by Vehicle type
9.1 Passenger vehicles,
9.2 Light Commercial vehicles
9.3 Heavy Commercial vehicles
9.4 Electric vehicles
10. Global Automotive Infotainments Market Segmentation, by Market type
10.1 OEM
10.2 Aftermarket
11. Regional Analysis
Continued…!
Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1211
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram