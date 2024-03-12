EMI Shielding Market to Reach USD 8.71 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Demand for Electronic Devices
The EMI shielding market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade owing to the burgeoning demand for electronic devices across various industries. EMI shielding refers to the process of blocking electromagnetic radiation to prevent interference between electronic devices. With the proliferation of wireless communication technologies, such as 5G, IoT devices, and electric vehicles, the need for effective EMI shielding solutions has become paramount.
The Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding Market demonstrated robust performance with a valuation of USD 6.36 billion in 2022. Projections indicate further growth, reaching USD 8.71 billion by 2030, translating to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. EMI shielding is crucial in various industries, including telecommunications, electronics, automotive, and aerospace, as it helps prevent electromagnetic interference and ensures the optimal performance of electronic devices. The increasing reliance on electronic systems and the proliferation of wireless technologies contribute to the growing demand for EMI shielding solutions. As technological advancements continue and industries adopt more sophisticated electronics, the EMI shielding market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.
Top Companies Featured in EMI Shielding Market Report:
• 3M Company
• Henkel Corporation
• Kitagawa Industries
• Leader Tech
• PPG Industries
• SCHAFFNER HOLDING
• ETS-Lindgren
• KGS
• Laird PLC
• PARKER HANNIFIN
• RTP Company
The scope of the EMI shielding market is poised for continued expansion as industries continue to innovate and integrate advanced electronic systems into their products. As electronic devices become more compact and powerful, the susceptibility to electromagnetic interference rises, driving the adoption of robust shielding solutions. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards further fuel the demand for EMI shielding materials and technologies.
Rapid Industry Advancements Propel EMI Shielding Market Towards Significant Growth
The EMI shielding market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing integration of electronic components in various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and healthcare. As these industries continue to advance technologically, the demand for effective EMI shielding solutions rises to mitigate the risks posed by electromagnetic interference on sensitive electronic devices. Moreover, the proliferation of wireless communication technologies, such as 5G networks, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and wearable electronics, further fuels the demand for robust EMI shielding materials and techniques to ensure reliable performance and signal integrity.
However, despite the promising growth prospects, the EMI shielding market faces certain restraints that may hinder its expansion. One of the notable challenges is the high cost associated with advanced EMI shielding materials and solutions, which can limit their adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. For instance, the development of lightweight and cost-effective EMI shielding materials, advancements in nanotechnology for improved shielding effectiveness, and the emergence of new application areas, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, present avenues for market players to capitalize on and drive future growth in the EMI shielding industry.
EMI Shielding Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY MATERIAL
• EMI shielding tapes & laminates
• Conductive coatings & paints
• Conductive polymers
• Metal shielding
• EMI/EMC filters
BY METHOD
• Conduction
• Radiation
BY INDUSTRY
• Consumer electronics
• Automotive
• Aerospace
• Telecom & IT
• Healthcare
• Others
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession has presented a mixed bag of impacts on the EMI shielding market. On one hand, the economic downturn has led to reduced spending across various industries, causing a slowdown in the demand for electronic devices and components, consequently affecting the EMI shielding market negatively. Companies may delay or scale back their investments in research and development, leading to a stagnation in innovation within the EMI shielding sector. On the other hand, during economic uncertainties, there is often an increased focus on cost-saving measures and operational efficiency, which may drive the adoption of EMI shielding solutions to safeguard electronic equipment from interference, thereby providing a potential boost to the market.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has profound implications for the EMI shielding market, primarily leaning towards a negative impact. Geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the supply chain due to the conflict can lead to uncertainties and volatility in the global economy, which in turn may dampen investments in the development and adoption of EMI shielding technologies. The escalation of the conflict could also result in trade restrictions and sanctions, further complicating the sourcing of raw materials and components essential for manufacturing EMI shielding products. Moreover, the heightened geopolitical risks may deter potential investors and stakeholders, hindering the growth prospects of the market in affected regions.
Regional Analysis
In the regional analysis of the EMI shielding market, various factors come into play, shaping the market dynamics across different geographical regions. North America holds a significant share in the market, driven by the presence of key industry players, technological advancements, and the robust demand for electronic devices across various sectors. Europe follows suit, buoyed by stringent regulatory norms regarding electromagnetic interference and the widespread adoption of EMI shielding solutions in automotive and aerospace applications. Asia Pacific emerges as a promising market for EMI shielding, fueled by rapid industrialization, increasing investments in telecommunications infrastructure, and the flourishing electronics manufacturing sector in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation, by material
8.1Introduction
8.2 EMI shielding tapes & laminates
8.3 Conductive coatings & paints
8.4 Conductive polymers
8.5 Metal shielding
8.6 EMI/EMC filters
9. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation, by method
9.1Introduction
9.2 Conduction
9.3 Radiation
10. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation, by industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer electronics
10.3 Automotive
10.4 Aerospace
10.5 Telecom & IT
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Others
......
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. USE Cases and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
Continued….
Conclusion
In its report on the EMI shielding market, SNS Insider covers a comprehensive analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry landscape. The report delves into the impact of technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and emerging applications on the demand for EMI shielding solutions across various sectors. Furthermore, it provides insights into key market players, their strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments, offering stakeholders a holistic view of the competitive landscape.
Read Related Reports:
